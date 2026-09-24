6 hours ago

Thousands Rally Against Trump’s Kennedy Center Takeover

“Pull down that effing tarp!”

A fence stands in front of the facade of the Kennedy Center, which is partially covered by a white and blue tarp obscuring the center's name.

President Donald Trump threatened on September 15 to keep the Kennedy Center closed for good after a judge ruled his name cannot be added onto the famed arts institution's facade. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

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President Trump’s mindset when it comes to the Kennedy Center is that of an authoritarian toddler: If he can’t have the toys he wants, he’ll try to break them and make sure no one else can have them, either.

Thousands of furious DC-area residents and Kennedy Center patrons gathered in front of the arts center last week in protest of the president’s threats to tear the building down if he’s not allowed to inscribe his own name on its exterior.

“This is a monument that was not falling down or bankrupt before he put his hands on it,” Robert White, an at-large member of the Council of the District of Columbia, said at the protest.

The Kennedy Center was suddenly shuttered last week, right after a judge ruled for the second time that the president’s name could not go on the building. The ruling prompted Trump to threaten to withhold the $270 million Congress has appropriated to renovate the popular arts center.

The president’s vanity projects have left monuments and parks across the city fenced off or closed. As my colleague Dan Friedman has reported:

  • After spending $17.4 million to repair two fountains in Lafayette Park, the park itself is inaccessible because it’s surrounded by 13-foot steel fences.
  • The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool remains fenced off because of algae blooms and peeling paint that occurred after the administration gave out a $15 million no-bid contract to renovate it for the country’s 250th anniversary.
  • The White House suspended public tours due to the construction of Trump’s $900 million ballroom.
  • The Ellipse, a park along the National Mall, has been fenced off since June, when Trump hosted a UFC Fight that damaged the park’s grass.

“The Trump administration should certainly have recognition,” the president said last week. “If we don’t do that…It’ll end up being ripped down.”

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I'm hopeful because of readers like you. Will you pitch in today?

We see the headlines on a weekly basis: the claw backs in public media, the gutting of The Washington Post, the bending over backwards to appeal to Trump and his allies.

But not here.

When Mother Jones started publishing 50 years ago, our founders made a critical decision: to be a reader-supported nonprofit. They knew that no corporate owner would be interested in a muckraking newsroom; they also knew that no muckraking newsroom would be interested in following the agenda of a corporate owner.

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You may be wondering: What does it take to publish an investigation? And what does my donation actually fund? The answers are one and the same: It takes people, resources, and time. And that’s what your donation funds directly.

Every donation Mother Jones receives from readers fortifies our newsroom, whether we’re covering underreported scandals out of Washington, DC, or the most important news of the day. And right now, each donation will be doubled thanks to a $50,000 match. So when you make a donation, it’ll go twice as far.

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