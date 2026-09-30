5 hours ago

Rural Voters Like MAHA. They Just Don’t Think It’s Working.

8 out of 10 rural voters polled by the Associated Press and KFF say MAHA policies aren’t helping their communities.

Supporters of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., attended his confirmation hearing in Washington DC, on January 29, 2025.

Supporters of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., attended his confirmation hearing in Washington DC, on January 29, 2025.

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A new poll from the Associated Press and KFF shows that while half of rural voters support the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again policies, most also say those policies have not benefited their communities.

About 7 out of 10 rural voters went for Donald Trump in the 2024 election. But now, about 8 out of 10 rural voters polled say the administration’s healthcare platform—which includes abandoning long-standing vaccine policies, researching ultraprocessed foods, criticizing Big Ag, and promoting a red-meat-heavy diet—has “had a negative effect or no impact on the health of people where they live,” according to the AP/KFF poll of 2,241 rural voters, released today. 68 percent of those who self-identified as MAHA supporters agreed: while they support Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his MAHA platform, it isn’t making them healthier.

At Mother Jones, we’ve been tracking the fractures in the Make America Healthy Again movement in partnership with the Food & Environment Reporting Network. Read more below.

A photo collage in gray and tan with bits of red, pink and chartreuse that all frame a photo of a middle-aged man with dark hair speaking. Around his image are snippets of images that show the molecular formula for Glyphosate, and microscopic cancer cells. In the collage are also bits of cereal and processed chicken nuggets. At the bottom of the image is a MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN baseball cap split in two.

Women Built MAHA. MAGA Bros Have Taken It Over.

Forget regulating food—manly MAHA cares about meat, testosterone, and erectile dysfunction.

A photo collage in gray and tan with bits of red, pink and chartreuse that all frame a photo of a middle-aged man with dark hair speaking. Around his image are snippets of images that show the molecular formula for Glyphosate, and microscopic cancer cells. In the collage are also bits of cereal and processed chicken nuggets. At the bottom of the image is a MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN baseball cap split in two.

The California Lawmaker Forcing Big Food to Clean Up Its Act

While DC dithers, Jesse Gabriel has quietly become America’s de facto food safety chief.

A photo collage in gray and tan with bits of red, pink and chartreuse that all frame a smiling middle-aged man with dark hair and the statue of David wearing a "Make America Healthy Again" baseball cap, which overlays him. The collage also includes snippets of the molecular formula for Glyphosate and microscopic cancer cells, along with a map of the Midwest that highlights the state of Iowa and snippets of photos of corn fields.

Zach Lahn Is MAHA’s Great Farm Country Hope. Is He the Populist Hero He Claims to Be?

He’s running for Iowa governor on promises to bust up Big Ag. But some farmers are questioning his authenticity.

I'm hopeful because of readers like you. Will you pitch in today?

We see the headlines on a weekly basis: the claw backs in public media, the gutting of The Washington Post, the bending over backwards to appeal to Trump and his allies.

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When Mother Jones started publishing 50 years ago, our founders made a critical decision: to be a reader-supported nonprofit. They knew that no corporate owner would be interested in a muckraking newsroom; they also knew that no muckraking newsroom would be interested in following the agenda of a corporate owner.

And so, we’ve been reader-funded for half a century. We rely on contributions from our readers—readers like you—whether it’s $50, or $15 a month, or whatever fits your budget. People give what they can, and every donation makes a difference for our newsroom, which has grown tremendously—in size and reach and renown—since its inception in 1976.

You may be wondering: What does it take to publish an investigation? And what does my donation actually fund? The answers are one and the same: It takes people, resources, and time. And that’s what your donation funds directly.

Every donation Mother Jones receives from readers fortifies our newsroom, whether we’re covering underreported scandals out of Washington, DC, or the most important news of the day. Your support keeps us going. If you’re able, donate today.

Thanks for reading.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO

I'm hopeful because of readers like you. Will you pitch in today?

We see the headlines on a weekly basis: the claw backs in public media, the gutting of The Washington Post, the bending over backwards to appeal to Trump and his allies.

But not here.

When Mother Jones started publishing 50 years ago, our founders made a critical decision: to be a reader-supported nonprofit. They knew that no corporate owner would be interested in a muckraking newsroom; they also knew that no muckraking newsroom would be interested in following the agenda of a corporate owner.

And so, we’ve been reader-funded for half a century. We rely on contributions from our readers—readers like you—whether it’s $50, or $15 a month, or whatever fits your budget. People give what they can, and every donation makes a difference for our newsroom, which has grown tremendously—in size and reach and renown—since its inception in 1976.

You may be wondering: What does it take to publish an investigation? And what does my donation actually fund? The answers are one and the same: It takes people, resources, and time. And that’s what your donation funds directly.

Every donation Mother Jones receives from readers fortifies our newsroom, whether we’re covering underreported scandals out of Washington, DC, or the most important news of the day. Your support keeps us going. If you’re able, donate today.

Thanks for reading.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO

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