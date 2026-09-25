7 minutes ago

SCOTUS Smacks Down MAGA Map of Missouri

In a final ruling, the Supreme Court has blocked Missouri Republicans’ gerrymander.

A collage that centers the court order featureing People Not Politicians, the shape of Missouri, the facade of the US Supreme Court building and the profile of Brett Kavanaugh

Two weeks ago, Brett Kavanaugh denied a Missouri Republican appeal to reinstate their gerrymandered map. On Friday evening, the whole Supreme Court came to the same conclusion.Mother Jones illustration; Fine Photographics/Unsplash; Kenny Holston/Pool/CNP/ZUMA

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

The long and strange saga of Missouri’s redistricting battle is over. On Friday evening, the Supreme Court released a final opinion—with no noted dissents—that disallows Missouri Republicans’ ultra-gerrymandered congressional map ahead of November’s midterm elections.

In 2025, at President Donald Trump’s urging, Missouri’s GOP-led legislature redrew its congressional map in an effort to give Republicans an additional seat by slicing up the heavily Democratic Kansas City area into several districts. The new map would have likely allowed Republicans to control seven of the state’s eight seats, as opposed to the prior 6-2 arrangement.

Many voters—especially in blue Kansas City and St. Louis—were displeased. A group of Missourians collected the 300,000 signatures necessary to put the new map up for a popular vote in November—a move that, they argued, should stop it from going into effect for the 2026 election. Chaos ensued. After a lengthy delay, Missouri’s Republican Secretary of State, Denny Hoskins, waited until the day of the states primary elections to declare the referendum invalid, and Missouri conducted those primaries with the new, heavily gerrymandered map.

Weeks later, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the referendum was indeed valid and barred the state from using the new map in November. Hoskins appealed to the Supreme Court on September 4, asking the justices to reinstate the new Republican map. Hoskins’ argument was so weak that Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, promptly denied his appeal; the case didn’t go to the full Supreme Court.

But yet another challenge was brewing. Two Republicans running for Missouri office in November—and two individual voters—went to federal court seeking to keep the redistricted map in place. Their argument: the state should use the same map for the general election as it did for the primary. On September 8, District Judge Stephen Clark agreed, issuing a temporary restraining order telling the state to use the newly gerrymandered map in the general election. A federal appeals court soon upheld Clark’s ruling.

At this point—if you’re keeping track—the Missouri Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court were saying the state should use the 6-2 map, but a federal trial judge and a federal appellate court were telling the state to use the 7-1 map. The Supreme Court was apparently not amused. On September 10, in an unsigned order, it blocked Clark’s ruling, bringing us back to the older, 6-2 version of the map.

But the Republican-dominated federal appeals court didn’t give up, moving once again to reinstate the 7-1 map. The group that collected signatures for a voter referendum back in 2025, People Not Politicians, went back to the Supreme Court Tuesday night, stressing that it was too late to return to the new map, particularly given that absentee and overseas ballots for the November elections have already been mailed out.

Now, in a final five-page decision, the Court has not only blocked the Republican map and ordered state officials to use the previous map, from 2022—it has instructed lower courts in exacting detail to quit interfering, sternly warning them against any move that would “require Missouri to use the 2025 map in the 2026 congressional election.”

It’s a stark contrast with the Court’s ruling earlier on Friday in League of Women Voters v. DHS, a 6-3 decision that allowed the Trump administration to use a modified Homeland Security database containing citizenship information to monitor voter rolls.

The decision may not bode well for other Republican redistricting efforts across the country, which have already stripped Democrats of a number of safe House seats—although Missouri seems to have been uniquely successful in irritating the justices.

“Given this Court’s two prior orders in this litigation,” they wrote, “our conclusion…should come as no surprise.”

I'm hopeful because of readers like you. Will you pitch in today?

We see the headlines on a weekly basis: the claw backs in public media, the gutting of The Washington Post, the bending over backwards to appeal to Trump and his allies.

But not here.

When Mother Jones started publishing 50 years ago, our founders made a critical decision: to be a reader-supported nonprofit. They knew that no corporate owner would be interested in a muckraking newsroom; they also knew that no muckraking newsroom would be interested in following the agenda of a corporate owner.

And so, we’ve been reader-funded for half a century. We rely on contributions from our readers—readers like you—whether it’s $50, or $15 a month, or whatever fits your budget. People give what they can, and every donation makes a difference for our newsroom, which has grown tremendously—in size and reach and renown—since its inception in 1976.

You may be wondering: What does it take to publish an investigation? And what does my donation actually fund? The answers are one and the same: It takes people, resources, and time. And that’s what your donation funds directly.

Every donation Mother Jones receives from readers fortifies our newsroom, whether we’re covering underreported scandals out of Washington, DC, or the most important news of the day. And right now, each donation will be doubled thanks to a $50,000 match. So when you make a donation, it’ll go twice as far.

Your support keeps us going. If you’re able, donate today.

Thanks for reading.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO

I'm hopeful because of readers like you. Will you pitch in today?

We see the headlines on a weekly basis: the claw backs in public media, the gutting of The Washington Post, the bending over backwards to appeal to Trump and his allies.

But not here.

When Mother Jones started publishing 50 years ago, our founders made a critical decision: to be a reader-supported nonprofit. They knew that no corporate owner would be interested in a muckraking newsroom; they also knew that no muckraking newsroom would be interested in following the agenda of a corporate owner.

And so, we’ve been reader-funded for half a century. We rely on contributions from our readers—readers like you—whether it’s $50, or $15 a month, or whatever fits your budget. People give what they can, and every donation makes a difference for our newsroom, which has grown tremendously—in size and reach and renown—since its inception in 1976.

You may be wondering: What does it take to publish an investigation? And what does my donation actually fund? The answers are one and the same: It takes people, resources, and time. And that’s what your donation funds directly.

Every donation Mother Jones receives from readers fortifies our newsroom, whether we’re covering underreported scandals out of Washington, DC, or the most important news of the day. And right now, each donation will be doubled thanks to a $50,000 match. So when you make a donation, it’ll go twice as far.

Your support keeps us going. If you’re able, donate today.

Thanks for reading.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

INDEPENDENT. BECAUSE OF YOU.

Mother Jones has no billionaires calling the shots—just readers like you making fearless reporting possible

Donate