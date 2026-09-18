7 minutes ago

The Kennedy Center Is Just Trump’s Latest Hostage

The administration keeps closing off public spaces the president claimed to be saving. Watch:

Photographed from the outside of a plane, Trump looks at a poster board that reads "Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED"

US President Donald Trump is seen aboard Air Force One checking a Kennedy Center large printout after landing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on September 16, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

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Donald Trump has in lurched, in short order, from would-be savior to abductor of the Kennedy Center, replacing vows to restore the facility’s greatness with a threat to demolish it if he can’t put his name on it.

Construction crews fenced off the center on Wednesday, making it the latest in a series of Washington landmarks where Trump’s grand renovation plans have devolved into stalled construction projects that have left public facilities closed to the public.

Trump told reporters Wednesday that the Kennedy Center might be “ripped down” if his administration did not receive “recognition” for working to improve it. Later he was photographed studying a poster board that appeared to say, “Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED.” A spokesperson for the center countered Thursday that “nothing is being demolished.” And US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who previously ruled that Trump’s name must be removed from the facility’s wall, ordered the administration to provide 30 days’ notice before making any major physical changes to the building, including demolition.

Still, the performing arts venue is shuttered. After securing $250 million in congressional funding and vowing to “bring it to a higher level than it ever hit”—marble armrests; performances like Les Miserables; “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS”—Trump has not improved the Kennedy Center. He has closed it and threatened to raze it.

This is part of a pattern. Trump’s costly campaign to make Washington “safe and beautiful” is floundering, with projects stalled in the face of legal challenges and construction flaws. As criticism mounts, fences have risen across the nation’s capital, with parks closed down indefinitely.

With the Kennedy Center, and DC generally, it’s hard to avoid the similarity to a creepy courtship. Imagine Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle, were he the president. If he can’t possess it, he threatens to kill it.

In June, the White House touted the reopening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. That followed repairs to its filtration system and installation of “American flag blue” liner by firms awarded no-bid contracts to complete the work before July 4. Trump celebrated the work, claiming, falsely, that prior presidents spent more money on less successful repairs.

But after the lining peeled and pool filled with algae, the pool closed for further fixes. Trump, without evidence, blamed knife-wielding vandals for the problems. And the Justice Department issued criminal charges against three people who had removed pieces of liner from the pool for allegedly defacing it.

The DOJ later dropped those charges, acknowledging that evidence showed flawed construction caused the pool’s problems. The pool’s main contractor has agreed, telling the government in progress reports that errors by its own workers caused the pool liner to peel.

The reflecting pool has remained drained since July. And the National Park Service has erected fencing cutting off the landmark and nearby walkways from public access. Signs on the fences, echoing Trump, assert that the government is “repairing areas damaged by vandals and completing a historic effort to clean, fix, and beautify the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool”—and fault past administrations for “neglecting this iconic national landmark.”

To the east, even more of the National Mall— a mile-long stretch—is also closed until January for “turf restoration.” That includes the area that was used to host Trump’s controversial Great American State Fair this summer. The Park Service has not attributed the closure to the fair.

South of the White House, the Ellipse, a park area along National Mall, has mostly remained fenced off since June, when a UFC Fight Trump hosted at the White House on Trump’s birthday damaged the grass there. The Park Service says the Ellipse is closed “because of events happening in and around the White House.”

On the other side of the White House, Lafayette Park, where the administration recently spent $17.4 million through a no-bid contract to repair two ornamental fountains, is also surrounded by fences. That closure is supposed to be temporary, but the Trump administration has proposed permanently fencing off the park— often a gathering spot for protesters—to improve security.

At White House itself, Trump’s beloved ballroom is moving ahead. But high fences around Lafayette Park and the rest of the White House perimeter mean the unpopular project, partly paid for with public money, is cut off from taxpayers’ view.

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I'm hopeful because of readers like you. Will you pitch in today?

We see the headlines on a weekly basis: the claw backs in public media, the gutting of The Washington Post, the bending over backwards to appeal to Trump and his allies.

But not here.

When Mother Jones started publishing 50 years ago, our founders made a critical decision: to be a reader-supported nonprofit. They knew that no corporate owner would be interested in a muckraking newsroom; they also knew that no muckraking newsroom would be interested in following the agenda of a corporate owner.

And so, we’ve been reader-funded for half a century. We rely on contributions from our readers—readers like you—whether it’s $50, or $15 a month, or whatever fits your budget. People give what they can, and every donation makes a difference for our newsroom, which has grown tremendously—in size and reach and renown—since its inception in 1976.

You may be wondering: What does it take to publish an investigation? And what does my donation actually fund? The answers are one and the same: It takes people, resources, and time. And that’s what your donation funds directly.

Every donation Mother Jones receives from readers fortifies our newsroom, whether we’re covering underreported scandals out of Washington, DC, or the most important news of the day. And right now, each donation will be doubled thanks to a $50,000 match. So when you make a donation, it’ll go twice as far.

Your support keeps us going. If you’re able, donate today.

Thanks for reading.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO

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