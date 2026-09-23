4 hours ago

Trump to Ballroom Architect: “I Am the Code”

Yet another presidential vanity project skips the rules—in this case, fire safety rules.

Donald Trump holds a poster the size of his upper body of a rendering of the outside of the White House ballroom. He is outside at a construction site. Another person in a suit with sunglasses is standing behind Trump.

President Donald Trump holds a rendering of the White House ballroom as he tours construction on May 19, 2026.Jacquelyn Martin/AP

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“I am the code.” 

So said President Trump to the first architect working on the new White House ballroom being built on the ruins of the building’s East Wing, scoffing at his concerns over possible fire, health, and safety violations. The architect, James McCrery II, left the construction project last October after Trump repeatedly ignored his warnings in favor of a preliminary design the president preferred, according to a Washington Post investigation released Wednesday. 

Building codes, the president claimed, don’t apply to the White House. That’s wrong. Federal agencies are required to follow federal standards unless it would “adversely affect national security,” as the Post reports and as multiple items of congressional legislation establish. The president’s argument: The Executive Residence, the president’s home and workplace in the White House, is not bound by the same rules as the rest of the White House.

The first architect of the White House ballroom resigned after warning repeatedly that Trump was insisting on designs that violated fire and safety codes, the Washington Post reports.“I am the code,” Trump said www.washingtonpost.com/investigatio…

Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2026-09-23T12:24:53.546Z

As funny as it is to imagine Trump delivering the line like Sylvester Stallone declaring “I am the law!” in Judge Dredd, the president’s reported tunnel vision with respect to the ballroom is one more episode in a series of ego-fueled beautification endeavors costing taxpayers millions of dollars: the Reflecting Pool, the Triumphal Arch—the list goes on. 

And as I wrote back in June, many of these construction projects seem to follow a similar playbook: They inevitably go awry, exhibit the building version of Mar-a-Lago face, or lead to unfulfilled promises by Trump (often all of the above). After some private dealing—including a $500-million no-bid contract—a federal appeals court ruling that the administration must stop construction due to a lack of congressional approval, and now a reportedly sweeping disregard for health and safety in a building supposedly required for “national security,” the ballroom may become the shining example.

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I'm hopeful because of readers like you. Will you pitch in today?

We see the headlines on a weekly basis: the claw backs in public media, the gutting of The Washington Post, the bending over backwards to appeal to Trump and his allies.

But not here.

When Mother Jones started publishing 50 years ago, our founders made a critical decision: to be a reader-supported nonprofit. They knew that no corporate owner would be interested in a muckraking newsroom; they also knew that no muckraking newsroom would be interested in following the agenda of a corporate owner.

And so, we’ve been reader-funded for half a century. We rely on contributions from our readers—readers like you—whether it’s $50, or $15 a month, or whatever fits your budget. People give what they can, and every donation makes a difference for our newsroom, which has grown tremendously—in size and reach and renown—since its inception in 1976.

You may be wondering: What does it take to publish an investigation? And what does my donation actually fund? The answers are one and the same: It takes people, resources, and time. And that’s what your donation funds directly.

Every donation Mother Jones receives from readers fortifies our newsroom, whether we’re covering underreported scandals out of Washington, DC, or the most important news of the day. And right now, each donation will be doubled thanks to a $50,000 match. So when you make a donation, it’ll go twice as far.

Your support keeps us going. If you’re able, donate today.

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