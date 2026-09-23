As Trump Banned News Outlets, His Own Media Company’s Stock Shot Up

Something strange occurred recently: The stock price of Donald Trump’s beleaguered media company shot up.

What happened? While the cause isn’t entirely clear, the price spike does seem to correspond to the president’s announcement that he was banning three mainstream media outlets—CNN, MSNOW, and Politico—from the White House. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why a stock moves, and Trump Media and Technology Group’s price has been volatile since the company went public in March 2024. But Trump has long touted Truth Social—which is TMTG’s core product—as his major tool to reach the American people directly, without any filtering from legacy media giants. Not surprisingly, Trump first announced his ban of MSNOW, CNN, and Politico on Truth Social.

At the time of that announcement Friday afternoon, the TMTG’s stock price was hovering around $8.84, and that’s about where it was when markets closed for the weekend an hour later. Early Monday morning, before the market opened, Trump continued his Truth Social-based assault on White House reporters, insisting that he wasn’t attacking the free press and was instead going after the “FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer…and must be stopped, NOW!”

When the market bell rang shortly after, TMTG rose 21 cents, or about 2.3 percent. Around 10 a.m., the remaining television networks in the White House press pool announced that they would be refusing to provide live coverage of Trump’s events until he unbanned their colleagues. TMTG began rising again. By Tuesday evening, it reached a peak of $9.40, the highest it had been in weeks.

Trump is the largest TMTG shareholder, with an estimated 114 million shares. So the price jump early this week briefly represented a theoretical $64 million boost to the value of the president’s holding. While the stock price has started to settle back down again—it’s still slightly over $9—it seems likely the jolt was related to Trump’s attacks on independent outlets. After all, there has been no other obvious news in the past week that might explain the stock’s fluctuation. There rarely is, in fact, much good news for the company, which might explain why its stock has slid from a high of $79.38 back in March 2024 to its current price, a drop of more than 88 percent.

Much of the latest news for the company has been grim. Last month, for instance, an independent web traffic monitoring company estimated that Truth Social has experienced massive declines in traffic since 2025, arguably matching the declining popularity of the platform’s most notable user, Trump himself. That decline in traffic was partnered with news that in the second quarter of 2026, the company lost an estimated $238 million. That loss was largely due to the company’s heavy investment in bitcoin, an attempted pivot after it became clear that Truth Social’s ad revenue was unlikely to ever be much of an earner.

One potential bright spot for the company was the announcement that it would be selling API access—essentially nearly immediate access to its users’ Truth Social posts—for $100,000 a month. It’s a service primarily targeting high-speed traders, likely to help them make fast trades when Trump announces market-moving news from his account.

But even that isn’t a sure hit. The company says at least 10 customers have signed up—welcome revenue, but still a fraction of the billions earned by social media rivals like Meta and Elon Musk’s X. And on Monday, the city of San Francisco filed a lawsuit asking California state courts to block the API scheme, claiming it violates a number of statutes designed to prevent insider trading. That lawsuit joins another suit, filed in federal court last month, which claims the service violates the First and Fifth Amendments and amounts to selling access.

In response to the boycott by major television outlets, the White House announced on Monday that it was launching its own streaming service to provide access to Trump’s public appearances: TrumpTV. But notably, the service won’t be hosted on TMTG’s own video streaming service, Truth+, but will instead appear on YouTube.