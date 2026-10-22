Anna Paulina Luna’s Husband Owns 10 Percent of Drone Startup That Got $37 Million in Pentagon Deals

Amid congressional gridlock in late 2025, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) attempted to force a vote on a bill that would have banned members of Congress and their immediate family members from buying or trading public stock.

“Americans deserve a Congress that works for them, not for special interests or personal portfolios,” Luna said in a press release, explaining the procedural move called a discharge petition.

Her legislative maneuver didn’t succeed in getting the Restore Trust in Congress Act to the House floor for a vote; it didn’t receive enough signatures. However, as Luna campaigns for a third congressional term in an increasingly competitive Florida district, her comments about opposing the personal enrichment of lawmakers seem to conflict with her family’s stake in a private drone company that has received more than $30 million in government contracts over the past year.

According to Luna’s 2025 financial disclosure report, her husband, Andrew Gamberzky, works for OKSI, a defense technology and artificial intelligence company. Her financial disclosure form also indicates Gamberzky has a 10 percent ownership stake in Nokturnal AI, which Luna has described as a subsidiary of OKSI. At the end of 2025, Luna reported that Gamberzky’s 10 percent interest was valued at no more than $1,000.

But just a few weeks later, Nokturnal AI got its first government contract: a $46,222 purchase order from the Air Force for a small unmanned aircraft system. (The company was, at that point, operating under the legal name of OKSI Ventures. OKSI Ventures changed its name to Nokturnal AI in June 2026.)

Her comments about opposing the personal enrichment of lawmakers seem to conflict with her family’s stake in a private drone company that has received more than $30 million in government contracts over the past year.

That January 23, 2026, award was minuscule compared to the contracts that followed. Government acquisition documents show that between February 2 and March 20, a consortium that links tech companies to the Department of Defense received more than $9.2 million for a two-phase contract. The consortium listed OKSI Ventures as the “primary” vendor. The contract did not list any other vendors. The government’s description for the first phase of this contract was “gauntlet award.”

Meanwhile, in early 2026, Nokturnal AI was participating in a competition called “the Gauntlet.” It was part of the Defense Department’s new effort to unleash “US Military Drone Dominance,” which stemmed from an executive order President Donald Trump signed in June 2025. Upon announcing plans for the program, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said “drone dominance is a billion-dollar program funded by President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.”

Luna is among the 218 House Republicans who voted for the bill in July 2025. That month, she also voted for the House version of the 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act, which included $400 million for the Pentagon’s Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program (APFIT). According to the Pentagon, APFIT is an initiative to encourage “small business[es] or non-traditional performer[s]” to compete in the defense acquisition space. The goal is that increased competition will help bridge the “valley of death” between initial development and the implementation of new autonomous technologies.

APFIT is the same program under which Nokturnal AI received its third government contract on July 9, 2026. The contract, which stated Nokturnal AI’s former name of OKSI Ventures, show an award of $28 million in exchange for “Unruly follow on production OT.”

According to Nokturnal AI, “Unruly” is a long-range drone missile featuring an “11 ft carbon fiber wingspan and state-of-the-art autonomy.” It’s a “completely self-reliant” system that “combines far-reaching endurance with computer-vision-aided precision.” (One can learn more about the drone by visiting Nokturnal AI’s website, which replaces the standard mouse cursor with a crosshair.)

Five days after the $28 million contract was finalized, the Department of Defense publicly announced that US Special Operations Command was spending $31 million on Unruly one-way aerial systems.

The press release did not identify Nokturnal AI as the drone vendor, nor did it specify where the remaining $3 million went.

Nokturnal AI is a private company—meaning the stock-trading limits in the still-unpassed Restore Trust in Congress Act wouldn’t have impacted Gamberzky’s ability to keep his private stake in the company. According to Kedric Payne, vice president of the pro-democracy Campaign Legal Center, the real ethical question is “whether Rep. Luna is using her official position to benefit her husband’s financial interest.” Proving a violation would “require evidence of specific action Rep. Luna took to benefit this specific company, such as lobbying an agency to award contracts to the company.”

That much is unknown. And Rep. Luna didn’t respond to questions from Mother Jones about her husband’s stake in the company or how much it has enriched them.

And because Nokturnal AI is private, there’s no telling just how much those government contracts raised the value of the company—at least not until Luna files her 2026 disclosure. But after $37 million in government contracts, Gamberzky’s 10 percent stake is likely far above Luna’s 2025 valuation of “$1-$1,000.”