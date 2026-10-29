3 hours ago

Apparently There Is an Airbnb Gala

The hospitality company announced it would commit $500 million to expand its nonprofit arm that provides temporary emergency housing.

A right-side view of Charli XCX singing into a microphone on stage to a crowd. Charli is wearing a white top and black pants and she is pointing her left pointer finger straight forward into the distance. The crowd is wearing formal attire and more than a dozen people appear in the photo.

Charli XCX performs onstage at the Airbnb.org Gala held at Milk Studios on October 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.Katie Flores/WWD/Getty

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

This morning, one of my colleagues came across photos of celebrities who attended Airbnb.org’s inaugural gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. 

There was Serena Williams, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, and even a closing set from my fave Charli XCX , including her song “Apple,” which she introduced to the crowd as a song “about generational trauma.” 

Besides the concept that celebrities seem to just show up to any publicity event, why Airbnb, a hospitality company operating an online market for homestays, had a gala in the first place amused me. But then I noticed the “.org” part of the name—isn’t Airbnb a “.com?”

Turns out the company launched a nonprofit organization called Airbnb.org in 2020 and announced an expansion on Wednesday. The “.org” website says it “connects people to emergency housing in times of crisis” with a “community of more than 60,000 hosts” on Airbnb.com’s platform. The temporary housing is free and appears to be focused on disasters, and the website lists the Norte fire that started about two weeks ago in Orange County and the August 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the island of Flores in Indonesia. 

In its Wednesday announcement, Airbnb said it would commit $500 million over the next five years to expand its services to “support families traveling for medical care, survivors fleeing domestic violence and exploitation, and more.”

Affordable housing advocates have long criticized Airbnb, which reported $12.2 billion in revenue in 2025, for reducing the number of available lower-cost residential homes by shifting long-term properties into short-term rentals. Cities like New York City and San Francisco have implemented restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term rentals to combat a shrinking housing supply and rising rents.

Whether Airbnb’s expanded financial commitment results in a net benefit remains an open question, especially as the company is the subject of an active Los Angeles lawsuit for allegedly permitting price gouging of at least 2,000 rental properties during the series of massive wildfires in the state last year, where more than 200,000 people lost their homes.

We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

INDEPENDENT. BECAUSE OF YOU.

Mother Jones has no billionaires calling the shots—just readers like you making fearless reporting possible

Donate