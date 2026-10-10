Amid Backlash, Surveillance Company Flock Is Cutting Staff

Flock Safety, the AI-powered traffic camera company that has everyone from Josh Hawley to Bernie Sanders angry, might be feeling the heat financially: Reuters reported Friday that the company is planning to cut roughly 18 percent of its staff, or 270 workers.

Flock, which operates a network of 120,000 cameras nationwide, is the largest maker of automated license plate readers (ALPRs) in the country. It’s also, as I previously reported, the target of a massive wave of backlash, in part because so many police officers have been found abusing the technology.

The first signs that Flock might be in money trouble came in September, when the company offered voluntary buyouts to employees. An internal email shared with Wired offered a “generous” severance package to Flock employees willing to quit. Flock, which is worth more than $8 billion, may not meet its revenue goals this year as towns and counties cancel its contracts left and right.

In addition to potential financial problems, Flock is now facing growing legal scrutiny: Earlier this week, a federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that its technology violated a woman’s Fourth Amendment rights, after a sheriff’s deputy used ALPRs to search a month’s worth of her location history. This marks one of the first times a judge has ruled on the constitutionality of ALPR searches, but does not create a binding precedent.

“By virtue of how ALPR technology works…officers using these systems have access to a continuously updated location history for all vehicles caught on ALPR cameras within the network,” Judge Sara E. Hill wrote in her ruling. “This is a type of indiscriminate mass surveillance.”