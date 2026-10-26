5 hours ago

“Just Like Kidnapping”

Watch: The Trump administration sent a Somali immigrant to Gitmo. Now he’s trying to rebuild his life.

Razor wire at Guantanamo

The Camp VI detention facility at Guantanamo, in 2019Alex Brandon/AP

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In late August, the Trump administration loaded 12 Somali immigrants onto a plane and flew them to an ICE facility at Guantanamo Bay. “Nobody tell us that we’re going to Guantanamo Bay,” Sakariye Abdi Mohamed told journalist Amanda Moore in a phone call last month from the infamous detention facility. “Just like kidnapping.”

Gitmo, Mohamed said, was “the worst place ever I’ve been in my life.”

The Department of Homeland Security has denied mistreating the Guantanamo prisoners—and it insists the Somali men sent there are “some of the worst of the worst.” But we found no evidence that Mohamed had been accused of any wrongdoing. “I don’t have no criminal record,” he told Moore. “I don’t have no tickets.”

A few weeks later, ICE deported Mohamed to Somalia—he was shackled for nearly 40 hours during the trip, he says. In a new video for Mother Jones, he provides gut-wrenching details about his time at Guantanamo and his efforts to rebuild his life in Mogadishu. DHS didn’t respond to Moore’s follow-up questions about Mohamed’s allegations. You can watch her report above.

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Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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