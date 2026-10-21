57 minutes ago

Heather Cox Richardson on the Real Genius of America

The historian and Substack superstar lays out a strategy for Democrats if they regain power in the midterm elections.

A middle-aged woman with thin dark long hair sits in an office chair with a flower pattern. She’s looking directly into the camera with a gentle smile. She is wearing a dark, textured short-sleeve shirt and dark shorts, sitting with her legs crossed at the knee. Her desk and entire office are cluttered with papers and books, including a wall of books on wood shelves behind her. On the wall to her left hangs a white curtain with a flower pattern over a window beside a portrait that she says is of her great-great grandmother.

“I’m worried about where we’re going,” says historian Heather Cox Richardson. “But I am heartened in this moment by the number of people who are rediscovering that they do have agency to change the future.” Erin Clark/The Boston Globe/Getty

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Heather Cox Richardson is one of today’s unlikeliest social media stars. The Boston College historian has been teaching and writing about 19th-century America, Reconstruction, and the Civil War for decades. But it was only in 2019 that her work took off when she began writing her daily newsletter, Letters from an American, a no-nonsense analysis of the news through the lens of US history.

The newsletter became one of the most popular on Substack. And today, Richardson has millions of loyal fans who rely on her to make sense of American politics and provide a little sanity and democratic reassurance, even as she herself is concerned about the direction of the country today.

“I’m worried about where we’re going. Just don’t even start me,” Richardson tells host Al Letson. “But I am heartened in this moment by the number of people who are rediscovering that they do have agency to change the future. And of course, that’s always been the story of our democracy.”

On this week’s More To The Story, Richardson doles out some advice for the Democrats if they take back power in the midterm elections, the decades-long failure to hold corrupt American leaders accountable, the still-resonant death of Reconstruction, and what she sees as the tragic hypocrisy of Thomas Jefferson.

This episode first aired in June 2026.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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