3 hours ago

ICE Is Being Sued For Refusing to Return Detainees’ Papers and Property

One plaintiff is jobless after his work authorization was taken. The agency also won’t return his wedding ring.

A person is showing holding a brown folder with dozens of pieces of paper inside in their right hand. We also see the person's badge saying "ICE OFFICER" and the top of their jeans pants.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent stands outside of immigration court hearings, at Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 10, 2025, in New York City.Adam Gray/Getty

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Seven people detained previously by ICE filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the agency, accusing it of illegally refusing to return their personal documents and belongings months after they were released from custody. 

Items allegedly withheld include Social Security cards, employment authorization documents, and phones, which the seven individuals allege is a violation of the Fourth Amendment—and ICE’s own confiscation directive, which only permits officers to keep belongings for a clearly defined reason, such as relation to a criminal case. 

The ACLU of the District of Columbia, one of the bodies representing the seven plaintiffs, pointed in part to a 2024 federal appeals court ruling in Washington, DC, that barred that city’s police from holding personal property they seize for what the court deemed an unreasonable length of time. 

Withholding items like employment documents prevents immigrants from being able to keep their jobs, the suit contends—at least some of the plaintiffs attest that they have indeed lost their jobs—and makes them fear leaving their homes due to lack of documentation. 

One plaintiff from Russia with a pending asylum case, Vladimir Izmailov, was “unable to get meaningful employment without his work authorization documents,” ACLU of DC wrote—the suit details that ICE hasn’t returned these documents, and other items including his wedding ring, for more than five months. 

“Now, I’m struggling to provide for my family because ICE still has my documents that show I am authorized to work,” Izmailov stated; he said that he has been forced to borrow money to make rent and continue to house himself, his wife, and their two children. 

The lawsuit comes following a series of reports of similar incidents. My colleague Julia Lurie wrote about cases in Minnesota in February: “It’s more the rule than the exception that people generally are not given their stuff back,” Graham Ojala-Barbour, a Minneapolis immigration attorney, said in an interview for that article. “As far as I can tell, it’s the practice of ICE to throw everybody’s documents into a black box and then lose it.”

As she reported at the time:

Federal law requires noncitizens to carry proof of their lawful status. “The government not returning these documents to folks is essentially forcing them to walk around without this document that the government itself says these folks are supposed to carry with them,” says Julia Decker, policy director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to order ICE to return their items—and to stop the agency from continuing to unlawfully retain property without just reason.

We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

INDEPENDENT. BECAUSE OF YOU.

Mother Jones has no billionaires calling the shots—just readers like you making fearless reporting possible

Donate