DHS Shoots New York Man With Five-Year-Old in Car

A federal immigration agent shot a man in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon, the latest of nearly two dozen such shootings in the past two years. The shooting took place around 4:00 p.m. local time; the victim is conscious and in treatment at an area hospital, according to the New York Police Department. A statement by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani indicated that the man had a five-year-old child in his car.

This afternoon in Marble Hill, a New Yorker was shot by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood. Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed.



This is an… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 8, 2026

“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation,” Mamdani said, adding that he has asked to call President Donald Trump, and intends to demand that ICE leave the city of New York. “I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities,” he added.

Since Trump returned to office, federal agents have shot at least 21 people as part of the administration’s immigration crackdown, killing six of them. Like today’s shooting, almost all of these cases involved officers firing on someone while they were inside a vehicle.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed their role in the shooting in a social media post Thursday night that asserted that the victim was a gang member with a criminal record—and blamed “sanctuary politicians” for their own officers shooting someone.

“When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments,” the department posted on X.

Two days before the shooting, as CNN reported, ICE agents nationwide were told to increase arrests by 1,000 more people daily.

By Thursday evening, a crowd of protesters had gathered at the scene, according to local outlet the City Reporter. The man’s car was still smashed in the street.

This is a developing story and may be updated.