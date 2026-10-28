7 hours ago

Inside the Conservative Case for Voting Restrictions

Former Trump official Ken Cuccinelli defends the SAVE Act despite concerns it could disenfranchise legal voters.

A photograph of a middle-aged Black man on a bike who is riding past a sculptural installation outside the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections. The art installation features 20-foot-tall flamingos peeking out from behind voting booths that feature an image of a wavy American flag beside the word “VOTE.”

“Most of the problems in elections overwhelmingly are error and mistake,” says The Heritage Foundation’s Ken Cuccinelli. “They’re not malice and fraud.”Joe Raedle/Getty

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Ken Cuccinelli is a long-time fixture of the conservative movement. The former Virginia attorney general and former Trump official is known for his far-right views on immigration, his denial of climate change, and some very conservative positions on social issues like gay rights and same-sex marriage. But more recently he’s become one of the leading figures on the right pushing for a more open and transparent election process as well as voting restrictions that critics say could wind up disenfranchising legal voters.

“We could have a lot more confidence in our elections if our election officials would be ready to and willing to admit mistakes and to just fix them,” Cuccinelli says. “Instead, they oftentimes try to deny that they even exist.”

As the midterms approach, More To The Story host Al Letson talks with Cuccinelli about why he believes beefed-up voting restrictions are necessary, whether he believes the lies about the 2020 election, and why he doesn’t support President Trump’s proposal that Republicans “take over” the elections.

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Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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