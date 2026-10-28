Inside the Conservative Case for Voting Restrictions

Ken Cuccinelli is a long-time fixture of the conservative movement. The former Virginia attorney general and former Trump official is known for his far-right views on immigration, his denial of climate change, and some very conservative positions on social issues like gay rights and same-sex marriage. But more recently he’s become one of the leading figures on the right pushing for a more open and transparent election process as well as voting restrictions that critics say could wind up disenfranchising legal voters.

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“We could have a lot more confidence in our elections if our election officials would be ready to and willing to admit mistakes and to just fix them,” Cuccinelli says. “Instead, they oftentimes try to deny that they even exist.”

As the midterms approach, More To The Story host Al Letson talks with Cuccinelli about why he believes beefed-up voting restrictions are necessary, whether he believes the lies about the 2020 election, and why he doesn’t support President Trump’s proposal that Republicans “take over” the elections.

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