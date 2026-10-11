Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Grifting Scandal Keeps Getting Worse

Are Kimberly Guilfoyle’s days as the US ambassador to Greece numbered?

Amid multiple reports alleging outright corruption, on-the-record quotes from Greek officials who seem to detest her grifting behavior, and my personal favorite, the criminal use of “honey” in casual conversation, it appears that Guilfoyle’s ambassadorship could be in peril.

The increasingly precarious standing follows two explosive Wall Street Journal reports alleging Guilfoyle, whose personal finances seemed to be in the gutter even before her ambassadorship, repeatedly pleaded for money from Eric Deters, a Republican donor and failed congressional candidate, in return for political favors. Those favors reportedly included face time with various Trump administration officials, an introduction to Kid Rock, and help with some “personal tax and legal issues.” But according to Deters, Guilfoyle never delivered.

That’s when the apparent begging went off the rails.

“Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” she allegedly texted Deters, referring to her request for him to wire $100,000 to settle some hefty credit card debt. Deters, who said that he had paid her $300,000 over the years, refused the entreaty because it would end his marriage.

All of which sounds like a far cry from Guilfoyle’s days as Donald Trump Jr.’s former fiancée and a prominent member of President Trump’s inner circle. But it gets even worse for Guilfoyle. According to a follow-up story, the ambassador couldn’t even manage an invite to a Greek House Davos dinner organized for Eric Trump. “You don’t have the f—ing US, you know, ambassador to Greece not come. She should be kissing my f—ing ass,” the Wall Street Journal reports Guilfoyle said of Greek House Davos’ organizer.

Guilfoyle ultimately strong-armed her way into an invite. But the incident apparently did not give her pause about bragging about her connections to wealthy Greek businessmen. A sample: “He loves me. Honey, I spent Christmas with him. New Years. OK? Gstaad. Like, everywhere.”

So what does the president have to say about all of this? “I just heard about it. Too bad,” he told reporters on Friday. “I don’t know too much, but she was always very nice.”

Ouch. Referring to your ambassador and almost-daughter-in-law in the past tense, like she’s already a goner? Seems pretty ice-cold to me, honey.