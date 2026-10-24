2 hours ago

Why Are We Still Talking About Voting Rights in 2026?

America’s historic fight over voting rights is shaping this year’s midterms. We talk with three people about their definition of fair elections.

A woman is seen in profile in silhouette. The woman, who has braided hair, holds an American flag over her right shoulder that is illuminated by sunlight.

Republican politicians have moved to dilute Black political power, particularly in the South, since the Supreme Court’s April ruling in Louisiana v. Callais.Alex Wong/Getty

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

In the runup to this year’s midterm elections, one of the defining campaign issues is the elections themselves. Ever since President Donald Trump first urged red states to draw new maps to give Republican candidates an electoral edge, America has been caught in a historic redistricting fight, which was supercharged this past spring when the Supreme Court gutted much of the Voting Rights Act. That landmark decision led to the elimination of majority-Black districts around the country.

Meanwhile, the president has been pushing legislation that could restrict voting access while using the bully pulpit to falsely claim there’s widespread voter fraud. Some even fear Trump could use the power of the executive branch to interfere with the election itself.  

“Do I worry about this? Damn right I do,” says Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). “And more than worry about it, we’re doing everything we can to protect our elections.”

This week on Reveal, host Al Letson talks with three people at the heart of this historic fight over voting rights in America: Schiff; LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter; and Ken Cuccinelli, chairman of The Heritage Foundation’s Election Transparency Initiative.

We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

INDEPENDENT. BECAUSE OF YOU.

Mother Jones has no billionaires calling the shots—just readers like you making fearless reporting possible

Donate