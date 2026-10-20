3 hours ago

One SpaceX Share Per Child: The New AI PR Strategy

Anthropic and Elon Musk’s SpaceX have committed billions of dollars in stocks to benefit the public all while dodging accountability.

Photo of Elon Musk speaking into a microphone that he is holding in his left hand. He is wearing a white shirt with a gray graphic design on the upper half of the front. Behind him is a large white structure with the word SPACEX in black.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulates student teams competing in the Hyperloop Pod Competition II at SpaceX's Hyperloop track in Hawthorne, California on August 27, 2017. The Hyperloop track failed to materialize and was dismantled in 2022. Damian Dovarganes/AP

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Elon Musk’s SpaceX and AI giant Anthropic have said they will give billions of dollars in shares to the public as general sentiment around the technology’s economic and societal consequences continues to plummet. 

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America,” Musk posted on X on Monday. “This will be the first of many.”

The SpaceX CEO did not provide any more details on how distributing the shares would work, but for some quick math, as of Tuesday morning, one share in the company is worth nearly $150, meaning with about 72 million children under 18 in the US, the donation would amount to $10.8 billion. Musk’s net worth is nearly $1 trillion, so the shares would be worth less than two percent of his net worth. 

Musk’s donation sounds a lot like the president’s Trump Accounts, which promise to give US children born between 2025 and 2028 a government-funded investment account of $1,000. Trump himself thanked Elon Musk for his “incredible generosity” in a Monday social media post and said the SpaceX stock would come “through TRUMP ACCOUNTS!” The president also did not explain how this would work.

A day before Musk’s announcement, Anthropic announced it would pledge five percent of its shares to a “public benefit fund” to help ameliorate “labor market impacts” of AI technology. The details are murky, with promises that the fund would make “large donations to traditional nonprofits or direct distributions to specific populations.” The startup also committed to add two percent for every time the company’s value increases by 50 percent above an undisclosed baseline amount and is planning one of the largest IPOs in history worth around $1.5 to $2 trillion

Anthropic presents itself as an AI frontier lab that prioritizes safety, coming up with its own draft bills to regulate the industry. But AI is already one of the leading causes of layoffs, and an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published earlier this month found that 64 percent of Americans think AI development is happening “too fast” and about 80 percent say it’s “extremely” or “very” important for the US government to prioritize protecting jobs from the technology.

Promises of public shares in AI companies, which, in the absence of any real regulation—and even working to dodge accountability—have been left to police themselves, do not address these concerns. It’s just a misdirect.

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Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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