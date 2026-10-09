3 hours ago

Rep. Max Miller’s Girlfriend Was Just Indicted

A grand jury formally charged Jaclyn Alatrash, the congressman’s partner of nearly two years, with grand theft.

Photo of Max Miller in doorway.

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, is seen after House votes in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Tom Williams—Getty Images

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On Thursday, the woman Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) has been dating for nearly two years was indicted by a grand jury on three criminal counts:
grand theft, telecommunications fraud, and misuse of a credit card.

The charges against Jaclyn Alatrash, first reported by Mother Jones, are in connection to allegations from her ex-husband that Alatrash used his personal credit card to purchase more than $9,000 worth of items on Instacart after they legally separated. The ex-husband, Matthew Kampert, told Mother Jones that Alatrash was never an authorized user on his credit card, even when they were married.

The Rooster, a progressive blog in Ohio, first reported on these allegedly fraudulent Instacart charges in May. Instacart records obtained by Mother Jones show that many of the deliveries went to Miller’s Northeast Ohio residence. These charges included $50.99 from Spirit Halloween, $107.31 from Ulta Beauty, $152.08 from the Vitamin Shoppe, and $207.81 from Costco, among many others.

A police report from the incident charges that Miller’s girlfriend had used Kampert’s credit card from September 2025 to January 2026. Kampert told Shaker Heights police that the dissolution of their marriage was finalized in February 2025—seven months before Alatrash allegedly started using his credit card.

Miller’s bid for a third term has already been rocked by allegations from his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, who accused him of throwing hot water at her, shoving her, and pointing a gun at her. After these accusations were reported by Mother Jones and other outlets, Moreno’s father and fellow Ohio Republican, US Sen Bernie Moreno, said Miller “should not serve in the House of Representatives” and needed “serious psychological help.” Miller has repeatedly denied ever being violent towards women.

During a sworn deposition related to Miller’s ongoing child custody dispute with Moreno, he testified that he has been dating Alatrash since December 2024. In an interview that was included as a court exhibit in their custody case, Miller previously called Alatrash a “very nice lady.” Miller and his lawyer Larry Zukerman—who has also represented Alatrash in a separate matter—did not immediately responded to questions about the indictment from Mother Jones.

Alatrash, a Cleveland-area anesthesia assistant and body builder, is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County, Ohio on October 23.

This is a developing story.

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Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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