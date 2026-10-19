3 hours ago

These State Races Could Be the Sleeper Issue of the Midterms

Congress can block Trump’s agenda. Legislatures can reverse it.

A photo diptych that features a black-and-white photo of people outdoors standing in a line waiting to cast their vote on the left. On the right is a color photo of poeple protesting outside the Wisconsin state capitol,w hich is a neoclassical dome building. Both photos are set against a blue backgorund.

Mother Jones; Apu Gomes/Getty; Jeff M. Brown/ZUMA

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So much attention is understandably focused on whether Democrats can take back control of Congress this year. But little-noticed state legislative races could be just as consequential.

If Democrats retake Congress, they can block President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda. But if Democrats retake control of the states, they can actually begin to reverse it.

Back in 2010, Republicans picked up nearly 700 state legislative seats. President Barack Obama famously called it “a shellacking.”

That allowed the GOP to draw heavily gerrymandered maps in key swing states that locked in lopsided Republican majorities for the next 15 years.

Republicans currently control 57 state legislative chambers compared to 39 for Democrats.

But 2026 could be 2010 in reverse, as my colleague Tim Murphy wrote last year.

Democrats are targeting 500 state legislative seats in 42 chambers across 27 states this year.

They could break up GOP majorities in six states (Florida, Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Texas) and pick up new majorities in seven states (Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin).

Why do state legislatures matter? Look no further than Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election at the state level. Or the flood of abortion bans passed by GOP states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Or the mid-decade gerrymandering done by Republicans after Trump pressured them to redraw their maps before the midterms and the Roberts court eviscerated the Voting Rights Act.

State legislatures decide so many big issues, from redistricting to voting laws to abortion rights and much more. Yet they receive a fraction of the attention of federal races, even though their balance of power is often decided by a handful of votes. Control of Virginia’s House of Delegates was literally decided by pulling a name out of a bowl in 2017.  

It’s become a cliche to say that one vote can swing an election. But for state legislative races it’s actually true! 

Watch our new video to understand why this year especially, the bottom of the ballot is just as important as the top.

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Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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