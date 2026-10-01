They Called Her a Domestic Terrorist. Now Renée Good’s Family Is Suing.

Renée Good’s family filed two federal lawsuits on Thursday, nine months after she was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross amid the Trump administration’s violent occupation and mass deportations campaign in Minneapolis.

One lawsuit accuses the United States of being liable for the actions of federal agents, alleging wrongful death and excessive force.

The second alleges a conspiracy to interfere with civil rights, naming Ross, as well as Greg Bovino, the former commander-at-large of the Border Patrol who led Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, White House border czar Tom Homan, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and others.

Ross fatally shot Good on January 7. Video recordings of the shooting show Good in an SUV and her partner, Becca Good, standing outside in the street to observe and record ICE agents stopping their car. Renée Good is seen turning the steering wheel away from Ross and beginning to drive away before Ross fires at her multiple times.

The Trump administration defended the shooting, claiming that Ross was protecting his and other officers’ lives and accused Good of “domestic terrorism.” Days after Good was killed, ICE agent Christian Castro shot and wounded Julio Sosa-Celis, and two weeks later, immigration agents Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez shot and killed Alex Pretti—both in Minneapolis.

Castro pleaded not guilty in September to federal charges that he lied to the FBI about being attacked before he shot and wounded Sosa-Celis. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, the chief elected prosecutor in ​Minneapolis, is investigating the agents who killed Good and Pretti for possible violations of Minnesota law. In March, Minnesota officials sued the Trump administration for access to evidence to independently investigate the shootings of Good, Sosa-Celis, and Pretti. In July, Moriarty announced the Justice Department had provided previously withheld materials related to the three shootings. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office filed charges in the shooting of Sosa-Celis but has not filed charges in the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti.