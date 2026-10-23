2 hours ago

Todd Blanche Swears Arrest of Virginia Democrat Isn’t “Political Payback”

“This prosecution is being brought by the most corrupt administration in American history.”

Todd Blanche's face, weathered and gray, peeking over a podium behind a card that says "Hon. Todd Blanche"

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

On Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel announced racketeering, money laundering, and drug trafficking charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas, the 82-year-old legislator who just so happened to lead Virginia Democrats’ redistricting effort earlier this year. But if you’re wondering if this is just retribution against the Democrats weeks before the midterm elections, don’t worry: Blanche is here to assure you that it’s not.

“We don’t do political paybacks,” Blanche told the press with a straight face in Norfolk, Virginia. The statement stands in stark contrast to the track record of Trump’s DOJ, an agency that’s pivoted to political payback and lawfare on the president’s behalf. From the unfounded claims of mortgage fraud leveled at New York Attorney General Leticia James to the recent raid of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home—part of an apparent effort to revoke her US citizenship—the administration is targeting a growing list of perceived enemies of the president. Like Lucas, many of those targets are Black women.

According to the indictment, Lucas stands accused of running a “criminal marijuana enterprise,” dubbed “The Lucas Enterprise,” that was worth an “estimated $4.5 million.” In 2021, on the same day recreational use—but not the retail sale—of marijuana was legalized in Virginia, Lucas’ daughter, who has also been charged, opened a dispensary called The Cannabis Outlet. Lucas, who authored the original bill legalizing cannabis use, owns a stake in the company.

Not much is known about the DOJ’s case and supposed evidence against Lucas. But it’s impossible to divorce the claims from Trump’s relentless efforts to weaponize the Justice Department against his opponents or from the timing of the indictment, which, like the investigation of Omar, breaks longstanding DOJ policy around federal law enforcement actions that could have an impact on elections. As Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger wrote in her statement on Lucas’ arrest:

 “The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions—to include indictments or significant investigative steps—close to an election and sadly, this timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice.”

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell shared similar sentiments, stating, “The Department of Justice is led by the President’s former personal attorney, and this prosecution is being brought by the most corrupt administration in American history.” Lucas, never one to mince words, released a statement on Thursday making it clear that the charges will do nothing to silence her politically.

We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

We were built for times like these

Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

INDEPENDENT. BECAUSE OF YOU.

Mother Jones has no billionaires calling the shots—just readers like you making fearless reporting possible

Donate