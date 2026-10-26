25 minutes ago

Trump Ramps Up His Islamophobic Attacks Against Abdul El-Sayed

“He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector,” the president said at a Michigan rally.

A photo of Donald Trump (we see from his head down to his chest) in the bottom right of the frame looking down. Behind him is a screen showing an image of Abdul El-Sayed speaking into a microphone while standing in front of a couple of stool seats.

President Donald Trump is on stage alongside an on-screen image of Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed during a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Oct. 25.Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

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President Donald Trump ramped up his Islamophobic remarks against Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at a Sunday campaign rally in Michigan, hurling everything from unfounded “jihadist” accusations to suggestions that an El-Sayed victory would mean canceling Christmas

“He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he’s allowed to go into the Senate,” Trump said. “I want him to have a metal detector.”

The president also likened voting against El-Sayed to the actions of Todd Beamer, one of the passengers aboard United Flight 93 flight who attempted to regain control of the plane on Sept. 11, leading to a crash in Pennsylvania: “Twenty-five years later, Michigan needs to stand up and fight, just like Todd did, to stop a jihadist from walking into the Capitol.”

Trump’s comments came in a rally in support of Republican candidate Mike Rogers, who continues to launch his own Islamophobic remarks at El-Sayed. In his final debate last week, Rogers claimed, without evidence, that El-Sayed is “bought off by the Muslim Brotherhood.” 

El-Sayed is a US-born citizen and former public health administrator who has repeatedly pledged to uphold the Constitution. There is no evidence that he was ever a member of the Muslim Brotherhood or any foreign organization. He has previously called the anti-Muslim rhetoric weaponized against him “shameful” and an attempt to “distract us from the suffering [Trump’s] policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store, and at the doctor’s office.”

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While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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