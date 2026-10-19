3 hours ago

Trump Again Demands New Mexico Change Name to New America

“Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Photo looking up at the American flag (right) and New Mexico state flag (left) flying side-by-side outside. The sky is bright blue and the sun (offscreen) is shining. Some tree branches are seen in the bottom right of the photo.

The United States flag and state flag of New Mexico state at the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Feburary 10, 2017.Robert Alexander/Getty

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In a Truth Social post Monday, President Trump made his most direct demand yet around an ongoing fixation: get “Mexico” out of New Mexico’s name.

I just………….

Anna Bower (@annabower.bsky.social) 2026-10-19T19:28:38.747Z

The president has posted and spoken repeatedly about his apparently burning desire to see New Mexico redubbed “New America,” dating at least to an early September Truth Social post in which he called the state “one of the great vote cheating states of all time” and shared an AI video of himself slapping a sign reading “America” over “Mexico” on a “Welcome to New Mexico” sign—then doing a celebratory dance to the Village People’s “YMCA”—writing that the change would be “much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State.”

He followed up days later at the GOP’s midterm convention with a reference to his attempts to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and Lake Ontario “Lake America” amid disputes with Mexico and Canada, respectively. Renaming New Mexico, Trump suggested, would follow in that tradition.

Trump has made similar suggestions, including through memes and images, in at least nine other instances, including a series of seven social media posts shortly after his initial suggestion. The latest follows posts insisting that “I’m the one who created the Greatest Economy” and multiple others about Trump’s debunked vandalism allegations about Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool.

New Mexico is the site of multiple contested races in November’s midterm elections, including its governorship and the House election for its second congressional district, which Democratic incumbent Rep. Gabe Vasquez won by barely 10,000 votes in 2024. Vasquez’ opponent, Greg Cunningham, trails by four points in the most recent polls; it remains to be seen whether Trump’s proposal will energize New Mexico’s Republican base.

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Russian bots are impersonating us. Trump and his allies want to silence us. AI wants to (and does!) steal our content. The list goes on. But with 50 years of experience, we know we were built for this moment: We’re ready to keep diving deep and uncovering the truth, then getting that to you right here, completely accessible and never behind a paywall.

While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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