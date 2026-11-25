It’s that time of year when Americans across the country head home for the holidays, reunite with family members—and inevitably fight with loved ones over politics. Ah, the joys of the season! Nothing starts a family feud faster than discussing politics at the dinner table. And it’ll undoubtedly be top of mind for many just weeks removed from the midterm elections. So how exactly do we survive those sticky situations and make it to the new year?

Subscribe to Mother Jones podcasts on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.

Nedra Glover Tawwab, a therapist and bestselling author of Set Boundaries, Find Peace, has a radical solution for someone worried about a holiday season going awry: Skip it. “You don’t have to spend the holidays with your family,” Tawwab says. “There is no law, there is no force making you walk through that door or allowing them to cross your threshold.”

Tawwab says that when someone insists on discussing a subject after you’ve clearly stated you don’t want to engage, they are committing what she calls a boundary violation. So rather than matching their rudeness or feeling guilty about hurting their feelings, she advises to simply disengage. Instead, be silent, change the subject, or simply leave the conversation. “People can’t argue by themselves,” she says. That will make it easier to preserve your energy and affection for family members with whom you might not agree.

On this week’s More To The Story, Tawwab talks with host Al Letson about navigating those difficult family dynamics, setting boundaries around political talk during the holidays, and breaking cycles of generational trauma.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.