Late into the night on November 3, while the lower 48 states were reeling from the blue wave crashing across the US, Mary Peltola took to the stage in a Sheraton hotel ballroom in Anchorage, Alaska, to greet her supporters.

It wasn’t a victory speech as such—there would still be long days ahead before all votes could be counted across this vast Arctic state. But that didn’t prevent the Democratic Senate candidate from expressing her elation, bouncing up and down on stage, clapping her hands and clicking her fingers.

Before she could speak, a volunteer shouted out from the back of the hall: “Aarigaa!” Peltola picked up the refrain, and threw it right back:

“Aarigaa! Can we just chant aarigaa? Aarigaa! Aarigaa!”

It was just one word. But it encapsulated something special about Peltola and her insurgent’s campaign to unseat the incumbent Republican US senator, Dan Sullivan: “Aarigaa” is an Iñupiaq word that is commonly understood across Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes. It is a word of celebration, of relief almost, that roughly translates to: “Way to go!” or “Attaboy!”

Now, Peltola genuinely has a reason for exclaiming it. On Tuesday—two weeks after the midterm elections—the tortuous count was finally completed, and she was declared winner. In prevailing, she becomes the first Alaska Native to take a seat in the US Senate.

“Alaska Natives have played pivotal roles in US history, around decisions on land, resources and development. “

“I was so happy at that moment,” said Ana Hoffman, a lifelong friend of the senator-elect’s who was present in the Sheraton ballroom. “Aarigaa! It demonstrated through language what her campaign is all about: inclusion, representation, identity.”

The last US Senate race of the 2026 cycle to be called, Peltola’s victory carries with it several layers of significance. For US politics as a whole, it awards Democrats comfortable control of the upper chamber of Congress, with 56 seats to Republicans’ 44.

For Native Americans across the union, it marks the first time that seven Native people will be serving simultaneously in Congress—Reps. Josh Brecheen and Tom Cole from Oklahoma, Sharice Davids from Kansas, Sean McCann from Michigan and Claire Valdez from New York; and Sens. Peggy Flanagan from Minnesota and Peltola from Alaska.

And for Alaska Natives, there is their own resounding cause to roar aarigaa: Since Congress was convened 237 years ago, there have been more than 20,000 seats filled in the US House and Senate. Among them, only 29 have been occupied by Native Americans, and of those Peltola is the only Alaska Native to have served in Congress. She won Alaska’s only House seat in 2022, losing it two years later to Republican Nick Begich, and in January she will take her Senate seat as part of the new intake.

Hoffman, who is president of the Native Corporation in Peltola’s hometown of Bethel in western Alaska, said that her friend’s victory would uplift a people “who have been marginalized and underrepresented throughout generations. ‘Alaska Native’ will no longer be a concept in the Senate, it will be a colleague.”

The gaping lack of representation of Alaska Natives is no small thing for Alaska or the US. Alaska is home to about 40 percent of all federally recognized tribes in the union, and the one in five voters who are Indigenous amount to the largest proportion of the electorate in any state.

“Alaska Natives have played pivotal roles in US history, around decisions on land, resources and development. Yet their centrality to US decision-making still takes many people by surprise,” said Sonja Castañeda Dower, a congressional fellow with the American Political Science Association who has studied the power of Alaskan tribes.

Peltola is a Yup’ik Alaskan from Bethel, a town of fewer than 7,000 people that acts as the hub of 56 villages scattered along the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Her Yup’ik name is Akalleq, or “the one who rolled.” Her mother was from the nearby community of Kwethluk; her father, a German American, came to Alaska from Nebraska to work as a pilot.

As a young girl, Peltola began fishing the Kuskokwim river with her father from the age of six. “We’d pass each other on the river,” said Hoffman, who lives in Bethel and is also Yup’ik. “We had fish camps near one another along the same slough.”

Peltola’s “focus on access to fish, for Alaskans, that is like the pursuit of happiness.”

Peltola put Alaska Native issues and sensibilities at the center of her election campaign. She made exceptional efforts to reach out to communities that have rarely been included in the political process, travelling by floatplanes, four-wheelers and snowmachines to far-flung parts of the last frontier—a state that is larger in land mass than California and Texas combined.

Peltola showed up in more than 50 communities, some with a population of fewer than 300 people. Yup’ik symbolism was embedded in her campaign. At campaign stops, she wore mukluk boots and Indigenous kuspuk shirts. The campaign’s circular logo was modeled on the Yup’ik eye, a traditional sign that also alludes to the eyewear made from wood or walrus ivory worn by Yup’ik people as protection against the blinding glare of the arctic snow.

“Peltola leaned into her Yup’ik identity as a qualification for advancing policies that appealed to a broad base of Alaskan supporters,” said Elise Blasingame, a political scientist specialising in Native American representation at Emory University, and a citizen of the Osage Nation. She added: “Look at her campaign’s merchandise. Who else would market a baby onesie saying: ‘I teethe on dried salmon’?”

You might also ask, who else would put salmon at the heart of an electoral contest for national office? The official mantra of the campaign was “Fish, family, freedom”—a slogan that neatly captures the dual nature of Peltola’s message and can be read in equal measure as an appeal to Native tribal people and as a paean to Alaskan and American patriotism.

Fish embody that double-edged message. As Peltola explained in an interview in October, about 80 percent of the diet of Yup’ik people has traditionally been fish, of which about half is salmon. “Our generic word for fish is the generic word for food,” she said. “Neqa.”

The devastating decline of the catch of chinook salmon, or king salmon, along the Kuskokwim river in recent years, partly as a result of the climate crisis and partly through over-trawling in international waters in the Bering Sea, is an existential challenge for Alaska Native tribes. Their villages are sited on riverbanks along the salmon run. “Fish, and our access to them, are the reason our communities exist,” Hoffman said.

But fish are also central to the entire economy of Alaska, Indigenous or not. The state accounts for about 60 percent of all wild seafood harvested across the US, and the combination of subsistence fishing, industrial fish processing and tourism is critical to Alaska’s 740,000 residents as a whole.

So when Peltola made a central pitch of her campaign that her rival, the incumbent Republican senator, was selling out the people in favor of big trawler companies, it spoke not just to the 20 percent of the electorate who are Alaska Native, but to all Alaskans. Without that, she would never have stood a chance—she had to reach the independent and wavering Republican voters who overwhelmingly elected Donald Trump in 2024 and for whom Native issues are not top priority.

“Every time Mary Peltola gets in a room with her people,” one racist attack ad proclaimed, “she’s not with our people.”

Peltola, like Democrats across the country, hammered the issue of affordability on the campaign trail. When a gallon of milk costs as much as $21 in the most isolated parts of the state, and grocery prices are sky-high as a result of Donald Trump’s war with Iran, that is a concern for all Alaskans.

For Hoffman, that is the key to Peltola’s agonisingly delayed victory—she drew out of her own Indigenous politics what was universal for every voter. “That’s the beauty about Mary, that she understood the universality of who we are as Alaskans. So the focus on access to fish, for Alaskans, that is like the pursuit of happiness.”

In the end, though the race was tight, Sullivan could not overcome that universal appeal. The furor over the appearance of a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot, which The New York Times revealed just weeks before the election had been a ruse cooked up by Democratic operatives aligned with the Peltola campaign, provided the Republican incumbent with ammunition late in the cycle.

Sullivan backers also rolled out their own dirty tricks. In September, the Republican-linked Senate Leadership Fund Pac put out an ad titled: “Who is Mary Peltola?” It featured a middle-aged white man saying: “They dress her up, throw her out on a stream somewhere, make her look like an Alaskan.”

In case the racial undertone of that comment was too subtle for some viewers, the ad went on to hear from a white woman: “Every time Mary Peltola gets in a room with her people, she’s not with our people,” the woman said.

That pandering to Alaska Native otherness ultimately failed. Though detailed figures are not yet available, anecdotal evidence suggests that a surge in Alaska Native turnout contributed to Sullivan’s loss.

In her election night speech Peltola name-checked one of her fellow Yup’ik residents in Bethel, Susan Murphy. The Guardian contacted Murphy, 85, by phone.

She said that on Election Day she passed the polling place near her house several times. It was in a parking lot, and each time she walked by she saw the lot full of voters standing patiently in line.

It was reminiscent of a scene in Bethel on August 26 1958. She was 17 on that day, and still in high school. The town was much smaller then. “There were only about 500 Bethel residents then,” she said.

A similarly impressive proportion of the town turned out to the polls that August. They were voting for statehood, for Alaska to become the 49th state of the union.

Now there is a chance of forming a more perfect union with the arrival of Peltola in the US Senate. “It is important, of course it is,” Murphy said. “It is a start.”