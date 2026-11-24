Attorney General Todd Blanche dodged straightforward questions at a Tuesday press conference about Donald Trump’s remarks that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was not a national security risk—and Trump’s assertion that Blanche had supposedly confirmed to the president that there was no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang.

“I don’t know what folks are asking about specifically.”

“What does that mean? ‘Had Huang been investigated?’ For what?”

“I don’t understand the question.”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

On Monday, Trump said that “the correct and proper decision” was made to reinstate Huang, and told CNBC that he spoke directly with the board to convince them that Huang was not a security threat, and that they should allow him to return. The president also said on Monday that his administration did a “very thorough investigation” and found that Huang “did nothing wrong.”

“Yes, Nvidia is a good corporate citizen.”

Huang had resigned less than two weeks ago following news of multiple affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, a former executive at the AI computing company Megaspeed that received Nvidia chips, and who is allegedly tied to Chinese intelligence agencies. He returned as CEO on Monday.

“You guys are asking me to comment about investigations to the extent that they exist, but the president is free to talk about whatever he wants to talk about. That’s different than the question you’re asking me,” Blanche replied when asked if Nvidia and Jensen Huang were cooperating with a Justice Department probe into whether they were aware of their chips being diverted to China despite US export restrictions. “What I will say is yes, Nvidia is a good corporate citizen. That [statement] shouldn’t be groundbreaking.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche on the investigation on Nvidia: "Nvidia is a good corporate citizen… The FBI, law enforcement looks into things all the time. That doesn't necessarily become a criminal investigation, it doesn't necessarily become an indictment." pic.twitter.com/ygnw61s9RM — CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2026

Blanche limited himself to describing how the Justice Department generally conducts inquiries—criticizing news reports he alleged contributed to “baked-in assumptions” about the case based on “leaks” or “whatever was out there,” and declining to field questions about any specific investigation into Huang.

“I’m trying to be as transparent as I can be,” Blanche said during the Tuesday press conference.

For once, I agree with Jensen Huang, who said on Tuesday—during his first Nvidia all-hands meeting since his return—that “no story has been more tortured than this one in human history.”

Just not in the way he meant.