When a new healthcare company took over a struggling hospital in Waukegan, Illinois, residents hoped it would finally revitalize the facility. Vista Medical Center East had already been bought and sold four times—but maybe this time would be different.

Subscribe to Mother Jones podcasts on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.

The new owner was American Healthcare Systems, a for-profit company pitching itself as a turnaround specialist for distressed hospitals. Rick Harris, a local pastor and businessman on the hospital’s board, had never heard of it. And his research turned up a troubling example of its work: A year before, AHS took over a struggling hospital in St. Louis. When financial troubles there got worse instead of better, AHS closed it in less than a year.

“I’m just thinking to myself, if I’ve got good intentions, if I can’t pay for this hospital, if I owe all of this money…then where am I getting the money to buy Vista?” he said.

Soon, AHS was stiffing vendors, not paying doctors, and leaving millions in taxes unpaid. It asked the state of Illinois for money and got $30 million in loans. AHS promised this money would allow it to pay staff and keep Vista running smoothly.

But what happened instead would shine a spotlight on the hospital, AHS, and the for-profit playbook in American healthcare. A 28-year-old woman who came to the ER was found on the roof of the hospital in a gown and socks, frozen to death.

This week on Reveal, in an investigation produced in collaboration with the McGraw Center for Business Journalism at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, we find out how her death happened and the financial chaos that laid the groundwork.