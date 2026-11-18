This week, Anthropic goes public. Many estimates put the AI company’s valuation at more than $1 trillion, which would make it one of the biggest initial public offerings in history.

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But Anthropic’s IPO also comes at a time when there are real concerns that the AI boom is a massive bubble—one that could take down the stock market and the economy with it. And we haven’t even mentioned the very real concerns about AI’s more existential risks to the planet and humanity that many critics warn are possible.

Science and tech journalist Jacob Ward has been reporting on the AI industry through a critical lens for years, even warning of AI’s red flags months before the launch of ChatGPT in his book, The Loop: How AI Is Creating a World Without Choices and How to Fight Back. But today, he says one of the things he didn’t fully grasp was the zealotry he now sees from AI’s top leaders.

“I didn’t understand just how near-religious they were gonna be about committing to this sort of utopia they seem to believe is on the far side of all of this,” Ward says. “And the ways in which they’re willing to kind of openly talk about, ‘We could destroy the labor economy. We might even kill people, but it’s all gonna be worth it.’”

On this week’s More To The Story, Ward talks with host Al Letson about how China is the true wild card in the AI race, what keeps him up at night about the direction of artificial intelligence, and whether Anthropic’s massive spending spree is truly sustainable.

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