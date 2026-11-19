Times Square was blanketed in advertisements for the AI company Anthropic November 19, bearing images of bright, lush landscapes and the (Claude-inflected) slogan “What we make of this moment [sic], will make this moment.”

It was the day of Anthropic’s initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange—the biggest IPO in history, priced at a roughly $1.5 trillion initial valuation, which jumped past $2 trillion once trading began.

Khaki-clad groupies for Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei gathered by the side door of the Nasdaq headquarters like theater fans waiting by the stage door for a glimpse of their favorite Broadway star. One young Claude user who had been there all morning told me he’d managed to see Amodei’s face through the blinds and showed me a photo as proof.

Not everyone was so enthused. Just around the corner from Amodei’s fans, a few dozen people spent the morning speaking against the AI behemoth’s encroachment on their lives—and their retirement funds.

Jose Gonzalez, a researcher with the anti-poverty group New York Communities for Change (NYCC), said the concentrated nature of today’s stock market reminds him of 2008. That year’s subprime mortgage meltdown led to eight million job losses, 10 million foreclosures, and a skyrocketing nationwide poverty rate. The banks that caused the crisis were ultimately bailed out with taxpayer dollars; ordinary people received little relief.

Gonzalez now works with 20,000 New Yorkers through NYCC. But back in 2008, he was part of a predecessor organization called ACORN, which tried to stop evictions as homes across New York were foreclosed on. NYCC grew out of ACORN’s New York chapter after a right-wing smear campaign forced ACORN to collapse in 2010.

“We were doing protection for people, for homeowners in our neighborhoods. They used to get evicted, and we would just go there,” he said outside the heavily guarded Nasdaq building. He mimed linking arms with others. The group physically blockaded buildings scheduled for eviction, hoping to stop the evictions and force a renegotiation of loan terms. They also attended foreclosure auctions, interrupted proceedings, and placed symbolic “zero-dollar” bids to push for a foreclosure moratorium.

“That part of the financial history of this country radicalized a lot of people,” Gonzalez said. Now, as AI-related spending soars to account for about half of recent US GDP growth, Gonzalez sees it as yet another bubble.

“So now, when you tell them there’s some scam going on, people are like, this is familiar territory.” Many of the New Yorkers he works with are municipal employees—teachers, bus drivers, and sanitation workers—whose $326 billion pension fund will inevitably be a forced owner of Anthropic shares.

That’s why New York City Comptroller Mark Levine wrote a letter to the company in mid-October, asking them to pause their IPO amid mounting safety concerns. “Instead of proceeding headlong with its IPO, the company should focus its energies on addressing these unprecedented risks,” Levine wrote. His request was ignored.

But unlike in 2008, Gonzalez said, the potential AI bailout could still be stopped, and the growing power of companies like Anthropic could still be mitigated.

“That’s what happened with the banks after the financial crisis—the government essentially made them whole, with the reasoning that it was going to benefit all of us. I don’t know [if] that was necessarily true. Most banks maybe shouldn’t have survived.”

At 9:30 am, as the opening bell sounded inside the Nasdaq building, a group of people in suits could be seen with their backs to the second-floor window. They took a selfie using the protest as a backdrop. Half an hour later, as Dario Amodei exited the building to a sea of cameras and cheers, four protesters were arrested.