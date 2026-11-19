Update, November 19: Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle has announced that the detonation will be postponed until November 23.

On Friday, the US Army is scheduled to detonate roughly 11,000 pounds of lead azide, an unstable bomb-making chemical, in southeastern Iowa. The explosion will send a plume of lead-contaminated dust across a hundred-mile swath of the Midwest.

Though the Army reportedly knew of the potential hazard for years, residents of the 400-person community of Middletown, who will be expected to evacuate, were given just a month’s notice of the plan to ignite 68 barrels of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. But the dust plume’s potential 100-mile path extends far beyond Middletown, and the other communities in its path —as well as Iowa’s governor—only became aware of the plan on Monday, after the Army made a public announcement, according to the Washington Sun. The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter filed a lawsuit on Thursday to halt the detonation.

Army representatives told Middletown residents that the 40-year-old explosive stockpile must be detonated now because it has degraded to the point of becoming unstable to move. “Packing and transporting it poses an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation to personnel handling and transporting as well as to the public,” they wrote.

The planned detonation could coat sections of Iowa and Illinois—home to thousands of people—in dust containing fine particles of lead.

The military has a long history of subjecting American communities to potential environmental hazards in the name of weapons production—often with little to no public notice. The “lead bomb” set to create a toxic cloud over Iowa is no exception.

The Department of Defense had “concerns” about the deterioration of an Iowa-based lead azide stockpile as early as 2004, and though it’s not clear that this is the same stockpile, an Army spokesperson told the Des Moines Register that the lead azide scheduled to be detonated this week has been at the plant for more than 20 years. The EPA said in its public notice on Monday that the detonation was necessary to prevent an “imminent threat.”

Friday’s planned detonation could coat sections of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois—home to thousands of people—in dust containing fine particles of lead, a neurotoxin particularly hazardous for children under 6 and pregnant women. It’s unclear how the lead fallout might affect crops and farmland; the Army suggested that those who cannot evacuate stay inside and “set heating and cooling systems to ‘recirculate’ to minimize outdoor air exposure and maximize indoor air filtration until the plume passes by your community.” They also recommended wiping down “play surfaces for children and windowsills” after the blast.

Some Iowa politicians have called on the Army to delay the explosion. Representative-elect Lindsay James (D-Ia.), whose district is in the affected area, wrote on social media that “If basic requirements for safety are not being met, this detonation should not go on as planned Friday.”

Iowa Republican state Rep. Gary Mohr was swamped with messages from confused and scared constituents, he told the Des Moines Register. “The Army is doing it for their benefit, but I’m not sure they are looking at it for the safety of Iowans,” Mohr said November 18. Senator-elect Josh Turek, another Iowa state legislator, also says he is “pushing for answers” on the detonation.

“As someone who was born with spina bifida due to my father’s exposure to Agent Orange—an airborne toxin—I am deeply concerned about Friday’s planned detonation in Middletown,” Turek wrote on his campaign page.

Army spokespeople, however, have been generally sanguine about health and safety concerns. “The good thing is, if people have concerns about it being on their property, all they have to do is hose that off, and it’s gone,” said Army spokesperson Justine Barati.

The military has a toxic legacy. Not only has it been identified as the single largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, but it is also responsible for decades of soil and groundwater contamination, toxic and hazardous fuels, metals, pesticides, and explosives within the homeland.

The nuclear impacts of the Manhattan Project have led to ongoing radioactive and chemical contamination across dozens of production, processing, and disposal sites like the one at Hanford, which produced plutonium for the first nuclear test in the New Mexico desert—and is now one of the most contaminated spots in the world.

In North Carolina, an estimated one million service members, families, and civilian workers were exposed to contaminated drinking water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune from the 1950s to the 1980s. And in Northwestern Alaska, the military’s Cold War footprint continues to haunt members of the Indigenous Yupik people, who are dealing with environmental and health concerns decades after the “cleanup” of several Army and Air Force sites.

These toxic legacies can also damage trust within veteran and civilian communities. Military families in Pearl Harbor who have reported health impacts continue to rely on bottled water for drinking and bathing despite the Navy assuring residents tap water is safe to drink. And a recent study published by the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that “institutional betrayal” among Camp Lejeune veterans from their exposure continued to impact trust in their health care systems later on.

As the war in Iran rolls on, communities home to ammunition plants like the one in Radford, Virginia—which has been discharging toxic chemicals into the city’s water—could be forced to contend with these polluting legacies as the military relies on aging munitions factories to produce more precision-guided weapons and heavy conventional ordnance stockpiles.

“They’re constantly being cited for putting excessive levels of lead into the water, or other toxic releases into the air, or burning more chemicals than they’re supposed to,” Alyssa Carpenter, founder of Citizens for Arsenal Accountability, told The War Horse earlier this month. “You can’t increase production without increasing the toxic byproducts that come from that production.”