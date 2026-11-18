On Tuesday, Idaho pastor and embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s spiritual adviser Doug Wilson preached a sermon at the Pentagon. It was the second time Wilson had led a prayer service for hundreds of troops for the US Department of Defense; his first appearance in February drew widespread scrutiny—largely because because Wilson has gained prominence as a leading self-identified Christian nationalist.

Hegseth kicked off the monthly Pentagon worship series in May 2025, with a sermon by Brooks Potteiger, the pastor of the church in Wilson’s denomination that Hegseth attended in Tennessee. Subsequent sermons have been given by other prominent figures, including celebrity pastor Franklin Graham, former NFL player Jack Brewer, and former Catholic priest and Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris.

Despite the outcry over Wilson’s February sermon, it was actually pretty theologically tame—he mostly urged the assembled troops to stand firm in their faith. By comparison, this week he was much more pointed, culminating in a rhetorical flourish that urged those disheartened by the recent blue wave outcome of the midterms to draw strength from the story of the followers of Christ who endured his crucifixion.

He began with restraint, employing a Lord of the Rings metaphor to encourage the audience to resist the temptation to make assumptions about the character of political adversaries. “It is perilously easy to assume that all the orcs are over there, and all the elves are over here with us,” he said. “That is not the case, and we must always remember that our side has more than a few scoundrels.”

“It is perilously easy to assume that all the orcs are over there, and all the elves are over here with us. That is not the case, and we must always remember that our side has more than a few scoundrels.”



But then he went on to make a speech that was explicitly political and referred to culture wars issues—with a strong us-versus-them bent. He argued that objections to Christians insisting on “biblical morality” were disingenuous, because all societies are subject to some kind of morality. In the case of abortion advocates, for example, “under their system, the doctor and the mother are going to impose their morality on the baby,” he said. “At the end of the day, someone is going to impose on someone, and our imposition is a lot less bloody.”

Escalating his rhetoric in a surprising way, he went on to compare the US midterm elections to the persecution and death of Jesus. “So why should the believing Christian despair over the condition of this world—midterms or no midterms?” he asked.

Just imagine the disciples of Christ, the day after the crucifixion, huddled and hidden in that upper room of theirs. When they reflected on the day before, the day Christ died, it was impossible to see it as anything other than the worst day in the history of the world. The only perfect man who ever lived had just been judicially murdered by a sleek and arrogant aristocracy. And what happened on that day? Your forgiveness and mine were purchased on that day. The salvation of the world was accomplished on that day.

The lesson for Christians who despaired over the midterms, according to Wilson, was that even in the midst of darkness, God has a plan. “In short, the worst day in the history of the world was the best day in the history of the world,” he said. “God draws straight with crooked lines.”

As I’ve reported, Wilson has been a pastor for decades in Idaho, where he has founded a network of churches, a media company, a K-12 school, and a college. But in the last few years, he has become increasingly influential in the national conversation. As I wrote earlier this year:

Wilson, a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, is the 73-year-old senior pastor and founder of Christ Church, a congregation of approximately 3,000 in Moscow. But his influence extends far beyond this small town. Wilson has spoken at high-­profile conservative events, including the 2024 National Conservatism conference, where then-Sen. JD Vance was also a headliner. He appeared on a political strategy panel with Russell Vought, President Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget director and a key architect of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 conservative blueprint. He’s also the co-creator of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a global network of 160 congregations—including the one Hegseth attends in Washington, DC. A few months before my visit to Idaho, Hegseth had invited Wilson to the Pentagon to deliver a sermon to troops and officials on the importance of faith in times of war.

Wilson’s brand of Christianity is unconventional, to say the least:

Wilson, who has described his vision of “a network of nations bound together by a formal, public, civic acknowledgement of the lordship of Jesus Christ and the fundamental truth of the Apostles’ Creed,” has long argued in favor of Christian nationalism, and he has likened his fiefdom in Idaho—which includes a church, school, college, and publishing house—to a “working prototype” of what Christian nationalism could look like.

Wilson is a prolific blogger and producer of videos, many of which promote the muscular version of Christianity that Hegseth also seems to favor. As I wrote in 2024, Wilson’s videos have tackled women’s culpability in rape, the dark side of empathy, and the virtues, as he put it, of “something called the patriarchy—that which, according to our soi-disant and lisping political theorists, must be smashed. Only they say something like ‘thmasth.’” Last year, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, he professed that “women are the kind of people that people come out of.”

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Wilson’s latest sermon.

Listen to more about Doug Wilson on Reveal.

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