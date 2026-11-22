The United Nations failed to establish legally binding rules to regulate use of autonomous weapons at a conference in Geneva this week. Instead, countries are kicking the can down the road, agreeing to spend two more years coming up with proposals for regulations that could actually just be optional.

Before negotiations among more than 120 countries began in Geneva last Monday, the International Committee of the Red Cross, a humanitarian aid organization, said that binding rules should be drafted within a year. The organization has also called for a ban on the use of autonomous weapons against people and for restricting their use to military objectives.

AI is already being deployed in warfare across the world. In Sudan, more than 80 percent of the 1,390 civilian casualties in the country from the first six months of 2026 were caused by drone strikes, including strikes by semi-autonomous drones, according to a November UN report. The Israeli military used AI to detect hundreds of thousands of targets in real time from October 7, 2023, to the end of 2025. Many drones in the Ukraine-Russia war have AI tech that takes control during the last 500 meters of its targeted approach. And as my colleague Sophie Hurwitz has written, in the US-Israeli war against Iran, the Pentagon is using AI-powered weapons and tools such as Anthropic’s Claude.

The two-year extension was announced after nearly 100 countries pushed for a quick adoption of legally binding rules, but arms-producing nations—including the US, Israel, and Russia—voiced opposition. The Geneva convention requires all member states to agree. Though many participants hoped that the conference would produce legally binding regulations, this week’s discussions left the door open for countries to propose either binding or non-binding rules for autonomous weapons.

According to the news agency AFP, Verity Coyle, the deputy director for arms at Human Rights Watch, said the decision “does not provide the urgent action needed to agree new rules—but the technology is racing ahead.”

“We’re likely to see the systems proliferate,” Anna Hehir, an expert in military AI governance at the Future of Life Institute, told NPR. “There are autonomous weapons that are easy to purchase or even to create for all kinds of actors: individuals, nonstate actors, criminal groups.”