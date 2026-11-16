After a midterm election that proved to be catastrophic for their movement, anti-abortion leaders are intensifying their pressure on the Trump administration and the lame-duck Republican Congress to crack down on abortion pills—even if the election results demonstrate just how unpopular such an action would be.

“It’s impossible to sugarcoat it,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the leading anti-abortion organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, wrote in a scathing Election Day memo. “Tonight’s results are a disaster for the unborn, for their mothers, and for the country as a whole.” She blamed Republican consultants who—in “begging for an election without abortion as a major voting issue”—turned off conservative voters. “Republican turnout was the major problem in this election,” Dannenfelser wrote, “and it was a major problem among the pro-life base.”

The group is urging Republican senators to delay the confirmation of Dr. Heidi Overton as FDA commissioner if the Trump administration does not commit to “immediate” suspension of Biden-era rules that allow the abortion drug mifepristone to be prescribed via telehealth and dispensed through the mail. A committee vote on Overton’s nomination is set for this week.

In addition, SBA wants Republicans to force the FDA to commit to “reforms” in its ongoing safety review of mifepristone—a study the administration launched last year, but which the agency has delayed into 2027. The group’s senior vice president of legal strategy, Erik Baptist, said the study now underway has “serious flaws.”

Under normal circumstances, the anti-abortion organization would be expected to push hard for Overton to be confirmed while Republicans still control the Senate, given her anti-abortion history. In a 2023 brief for the ultra-right America First Policy Institute, Overton—who currently serves as a White House domestic policy adviser—wrote that mifepristone, one of two drugs in the standard abortion-pill regimen, is “dangerous to women.”

But after the midterms debacle, abortion opponents aren’t in a trusting mood. “Confirmation is not a coronation,” Baptist said in a statement on the SBA website.

As STAT has reported, Overton’s confirmation has also run into problems over her role in crafting the Trump administration’s vaccine policies, with outgoing Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy, who heads the Senate HELP committee overseeing her nomination, calling it “almost disqualifying.” In a post on X last week, Cassidy said he hasn’t decided yet whether to vote for Overton, citing “the lack of trust that exists due to broken promises and irresponsible decisions from other officials within the Administration.”

Cassidy is also an anti-abortion stalwart who launched an investigation last spring into abortion-pill manufacturers and urged the FDA to take action against pill suppliers. Assuming all Democrats vote against her, a single GOP defection would be enough to sink Overton’s nomination, STAT reported.

SBA’s demands reflect deep fury among social conservatives at the failure of the Trump administration to take meaningful action over the past two years to cut off the flow of abortion pills—and a rising panic at the enormous new powers that pro-choice Democrats will soon wield at all levels of government.

SBA’s demands reflect deep fury among social conservatives at the failure of Trump officials to take meaningful action over the past two years to cut off the flow of abortion pills.

After Donald Trump won reelection in 2024, anti-abortion hardliners began pressing his administration to clamp down on mifepristone and enforce the 19th-century Comstock Act, a federal criminal obscenity statute that, if revived, would amount to a national abortion ban.

But Trump has blamed his past election setbacks on the abortion issue. This cycle, White House officials reportedly told the Justice Department to delay taking any major action that might provoke a political backlash, while also assuring abortion opponents that after the midterms, “the gloves will be off.”

Instead, it was Democratic voters who took the gloves off. Thanks to the blue tsunami, newly empowered Democratic governors and lawmakers are poised to repeal abortion restrictions, codify new protections, and enshrine reproductive freedom in state constitutions. In Texas, which has enacted some of the most radical anti-abortion laws in the country over the past decade, a stunning statewide Democratic sweep has already led to major policy shifts. The day after winning his race, incoming Texas attorney general Nathan Johnson announced he would stop suing out-of-state abortion-pill providers and drop out of lawsuits against Planned Parenthood and the FDA.

Abortion opponents have long understood the existential threat to their movement posed by mifepristone, which the FDA approved in 2000. But they have been unprepared for the way these pills have transformed abortion access since the end of Roe v. Wade four years ago. Thanks in part to the Biden administration’s rules that eliminated the requirement for in-person dispensing, around 15,000 patients are accessing the medication every month, even in states with near-total abortion bans. Pills now account for almost two-thirds of abortions in the US.

Red states have filed a series of lawsuits challenging the FDA’s regulation of mifepristone. Despite more than a hundred studies around the globe showing that the drug is safe, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and then-FDA commissioner Marty Makary announced a new safety review last fall. But among abortion opponents, the new study was considered to be merely a delaying tactic to get past the midterms. In a court filing in October, the FDA said it didn’t expect to complete the review until next March. That timeline—as well as the agency’s description of how it is conducting the study—have further alarmed SBA and its allies.

“It is a tragedy that the Biden-era mail-order abortion drug regime remains in effect,” SBA’s Baptist said, “because the Trump administration has thus far chosen to defend and enforce it.”

Meanwhile, anti-abortion leaders have renewed their pleas to the Trump administration to enforce the Comstock Act. “President Trump can take action right now to stop the flood of illegal abortion pills,” Texas Right to Life posted on its site. Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated before the election that he was receptive to the idea.

But any such move would result in “serious blowback” for Trump and his political allies, Drexel University legal scholar David Cohen told me last week. “The anti-abortion movement [claims] the Republicans failed on abortion because they weren’t extreme enough,” he said, “but everyone knows that’s just nonsense.”

Since the Dobbs decision in 2022, voters have weighed in on 22 abortion ballot measures around the country, including three in Virginia, Missouri, and Nevada this fall, with the pro-choice side winning 60 percent of total votes. “It’s pretty compelling evidence that the American people want abortion rights,” Cohen said. “And I think Donald Trump has understood that for the past two years, which is why he hasn’t done some of these extreme things.”