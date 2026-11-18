Once they take over Congress next year, Democrats plan to bar funding for the 250-foot “Triumphal Arch,” along with other pet projects pushed by President Trump, a top member of the House Appropriations Committee said this week.

“We are going to be looking at language…that says: ‘No funds may be expended to build an arch on such and such a location,’ or ‘no funds may be expended for things like that,’” Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) told Mother Jones in an interview Tuesday.

Pingree, who is expected to chair a House Appropriations subcommittee with power over money involved in the arch and other projects, said Democrats are also readying language that will prohibit the use of federal funds for work on the luxury golf course that Trump hopes to construct in place of a popular local course in East Potomac Park; for Trump’s “Garden of American Heroes,” including 500 statues that he wants to jam into a park near the National Mall; and for work on overhauling the Kennedy Center.

Pingree said she has not yet decided how to handle the White House ballroom, which she said is only partly under her subcommittee’s jurisdiction, and poses a more complicated question because it is already under construction.

There is nothing new about Congress using appropriations bills to block the president from using federal money for specific initiatives. Still, many Americans do not realize lawmakers have that power. And Trump, backed by Office of Management and Budget chief Russell Vought, and enabled by congressional Republicans, has happily ignored the legislative branch while using taxpayer money for actions that critics, and many courts, have called illegal.

Pingree may not be a household name, or among the Democrats that Trump tends to rant about. But that may change. As the expected incoming chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, Pingree will have arguably as much say as anyone over the fate of Trump’s pet projects. The veteran lawmaker, along with members such as Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who are respectively expected to chair the House and Senate appropriations committees next year, is part of a new reality that the Trump administration will face as the Democrats leverage their sweeping midterm mandate to reassert Congress’ constitutional power over federal spending.

To pursue his vanity projects and other initiatives, Trump has often bypassed Congress. That approach has left many of the president’s signature efforts vulnerable to being blocked. Once in power, Democrats may move to halt funding for Trump’s war in Iran, which lacks congressional approval, along with all manner of Trump executive actions. The administration is reportedly considering reorganizing the National Park Service and Fish and Wildlife Service. Pingree said she is considering language that would prohibit any reorganization of those agencies “without congressional approval.”

This sets up a budget showdown. In the House, and perhaps in the Senate, Democrats can pass appropriations bills. But Trump can then veto them, and Democrats lack the votes to override him. Congress and the White House will then spar over how to keep government open. In that scenario, Democrats will face grassroots pressure to add language to continuing resolutions, temporary bills used to keep government running, that also bar funding for unpopular Trump initiatives.

Even in the lame-duck session, Democrats are working to stop Trump’s projects. Pingree said she will push to block funding for the arch and other Trump projects in the continuing resolution lawmakers will try to pass by December 11 to keep the government funded. But that would require Republican votes.

Once they take control of the House next year, Democrats can sue to block the Trump projects they contend are illegal. Outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to defy Trump by doing this.

Congress, even under Republican control, has not approved funds for any of Trump’s vanity projects. Partly as a result, federal judges have blocked some of those efforts. Even Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has said that Trump’s ballroom project is “likely unlawful,” due to the president’s failure to obtain congressional approval for it. (That statement came in a dissent to a ruling by fellow high court members who allowed the ballroom work to proceed because the plaintiffs lacked standing.)

Pingree cited Trump’s Garden of American Heroes, the statue garden Trump hopes to build in DC’s West Potomac Park, as primed for a legal challenge. For that project, the administration has repurposed funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities intended for “small town libraries and historical societies,” Pingree said. Congress would have standing to sue to block the diversion of those funds.

Democrats on multiple committees also intend to hold hearings on Trump’s projects and press administration officials on thus-far opaque funding plans.

“We will just use every tool in our toolbox and try to give the American public some transparency and accountability about where their tax dollars are going,” Pingree said.