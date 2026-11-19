A version of the below article first appeared in David Corn’s newsletter, Our Land. The newsletter comes out twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories and articles about politics, media, and culture. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

The fight between Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to become majority leader of the Senate when the new Democratic-controlled Congress takes power in January is the sort of drama much loved by the media and political junkies. Leadership contests often are loaded with intrigue, power plays, backstabbing, and other developments that create a gripping story line. But it’s important to keep in mind what the combat is truly about.

The job of a Senate majority leader or a House speaker is first and foremost to serve their constituency—and that’s not the American people. Nor is it their party. It’s the members of their caucus. And what is the top priority for each senator or representative? In most cases, it’s reelection. What senators tend to look for in a majority leader is a guy or gal (though there has yet to be a woman in the job) who can help them remain employed.

When I once asked a Democratic House member if they were interested in pursuing the speakership, they said, “Who wants to have to organize the Democratic retreat and decide which members get to speak, when every member wants to speak?”

But not all Democratic senators get reelected the same way. Each has their own needs and strategy, depending on their state and their likely opponents in a primary or general election. It may be important for one senator to bring their Medicare for All bill to a vote. It may be important for another not to cast a vote on such a bill. Most senators want a majority leader who will direct the caucus in a manner that will benefit them. (The same is true for the House, where Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday overwhelmingly won the nomination in the Democratic caucus to be speaker on a 251-11 vote.)

What most senators do not place at the tippy-top of the list of qualifications is the ability to act as a national leader of the party. They seek someone who can herd the caucus, effectively guide the legislative process, and help obtain or retain the majority—in a way that bolsters their own reelection prospects. The required skills include legislative strategizing, recruitment of candidates, fundraising, and deft handling of the egos of several dozen people, many of whom believe they ought to be president. And the majority leader and House speaker are burdened with an assortment of management and bureaucratic tasks that can distract from or impede bully pulpit politics. When I once asked a Democratic House member if they were interested in pursuing the speakership, this legislator said, “Who wants to have to organize the Democratic retreat and decide which members get to speak, when every member wants to speak?”

This is all to say that the folks who get to decide who’s majority leader or House speaker have a different agenda than the grassroots party members, activists, social media users, funders, and others who are looking for a leader to represent the party and be its messenger on the national stage.

Van Hollen contends the message of the election is that Americans want change and the 75-year-old Schumer is no change agent.

Schumer, certainly, has not been an effective leader in that. But he claims credit for the party’s nobody-saw-it-coming pickup of nine Senate seats. His progressive critics argue that he wasn’t as influential in the midterm victory as he says, noting he backed centrists who faltered in Maine and Michigan and failed to direct financing to the Senate races in Louisiana and Florida, where Democratic candidates lost by small margins. Yet Schumer was at the helm when Democrats whupped the R’s. And some Democratic senators likely see that as a reason to keep him as their leader.

Van Hollen contends the message of the election is that Americans want change and the 75-year-old Schumer is no change agent. He’s also raised ideological issues, tagging Schumer for being too close to AIPAC and the crypto lobby.

A sharp fellow, CVH boasts insider experience that could serve him well as majority leader. As a House member, he started chairing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2007—a job that entailed fundraising, candidate recruitment, and campaign strategizing—and helped Dems pick up seats in the 2008 election. He was so impressive that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a new leadership post for him. After the 2010 election, he became the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee and played a major role in the clash over the debt ceiling, showing he could master a complex legislative topic and effectively communicate the Democratic position to the public.

During that stretch, I was writing a book on the Obama administration—Showdown: The Inside Story of How Obama Battled the GOP to Set Up the 2012 Election—and interviewed Van Hollen a few times. Like all reporters, I have a soft spot for politicians who are helpful. Still, I was impressed with his ability to explain highly complicated fiscal topics and fiercely confront Republicans threatening to blow up the credit standing of the United States and perhaps harm the global economy.

He was elected to the Senate in 2016 and has generally followed a liberal course, without being an Elizabeth Warren–like firebrand. But last year, he did join the Fight Club, a caucus of eight senators, including Warren, who advocate adopting a more populist stance and challenge the Democratic establishment. In 2025, he flew to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who had mistakenly been deported to that nation and locked up in the notorious CECOT prison. He has taken stances critical of the Israeli government, supporting measures to limit US aid to Israel during the Gaza war and accusing it of ethnic cleansing in the West Bank and Gaza.

For Democratic activists, Van Hollen ticks a lot of boxes. He seems to have the know-how to do the job well. And he’s no doubt better at messaging than Schumer. As I repeatedly noted at the start of Trump 2.0, Schumer and Jeffries failed to convey to the public the narrative that the Trump administration was waging war on the government and many American institutions to benefit the plutocratic class. They were no match for the Trump assault and failed to mount the opposition needed at that crucial time. In such a situation, Van Hollen, I’d expect, would address the urgency of the moment in the manner Democratic activists crave.

But sorry, it doesn’t matter what Democratic activists think or want. The Van Hollen–Schumer bout will be decided by the dynamics within the caucus. Schumer allies have been telling reporters he has more than 40 votes already locked down. (He will need 29 backers for the vote scheduled to be held December 1.) Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Van Hollen’s fellow Democratic Marylander, has signed up with Schumer. A reliable source tells me that she’s privately saying that’s because Schumer got to her first.

There’s nothing the political media like more than a Democrats-in-disarray narrative. Whatever the outcome, Democrats inside and outside the Senate ought to hope that this battle doesn’t get too messy.

Van Hollen is correct to say he’s the underdog. As of this writing, he has yet to collect the public endorsements of all eight members of the Fight Club. Schumer supporters are dissing his challenge as merely an attempt to put pressure on Schumer to commit to several progressive policy demands, such as Medicare for All and ending the filibuster. And it’s always possible that this challenge is a move to set up Van Hollen for a 2028 presidential run—though he says he ain’t interested in that. Meanwhile, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) has made a few statements that suggest she might enter the race as a compromise candidate. At 50, she’s younger than Schumer, but she’s more centrist than Van Hollen.

The vote is decided by a secret ballot. Although Schumer is likely to win, anything is possible.

As this contest continues over the next two weeks, there will be plenty of ink (real and digital) devoted to the conflict. There’s nothing the political media like more than a Democrats-in-disarray narrative. Whatever the outcome, Democrats inside and outside the Senate ought to hope that this battle doesn’t get too messy. The Democrats have been handed a historic opportunity. They need to fly out of the chute in January with legislation and investigations that clearly and boldly address the affordability crisis and the rot of corruption enveloping the Trump administration.

This can be accomplished with either Van Hollen or Schumer in charge.

One more thing to keep in mind about this leadership face-off: There are now many Democratic leaders across the country who can carry the banner of the party. James Talarico, Jon Ossoff, Gavin Newsom, Adam Hamilton, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gina Hinojosa—the party has a host of stars who have demonstrated the ability to represent Democrats, even if they all don’t agree on everything. In the blink of an eye, some will be entering the 2028 presidential race. Democrats do not have to rely on Schumer or Jeffries for fire. It will be coming from many directions.