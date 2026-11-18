As Americans reckoned with canceled flights, outages of their Microsoft Outlook accounts, and service disruptions at JPMorgan Chase, the Trump administration optimistically tried to spin the recent troubles as “America leading the effort to harden its digital infrastructure” in the wake of AI-discovered vulnerabilities.

The FAA said that its initial investigations found the disruption was due to “excessive data flooding the systems” from routers in Texas and Arkansas, but it has yet to announce an underlying cause. JPMorgan Chase vaguely blamed a non-cyber-related “software bug in on-premises hardware.” Microsoft pointed at “an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade” that was “not related to cyber or AI.”

Who else, exactly, would lead the effort to harden America’s infrastructure? The Trump administration seems to work harder at messaging than actually keeping the country’s cyberspace running. In the spring, the administration proposed cutting the top cybersecurity agency’s programs by $700 million. Congress will have a say over the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s funding in the lame duck session, as its current appropriations expire in December. But money won’t restore the agency’s lost experience—it has lost over 1,000 employees since the start of the Trump administration. Asked today whether those cuts were a mistake in a House hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin did not answer directly.

Only one recent outage, an internal NSA communications system, has been explicitly and publicly tied to AI. In an appearance on Fox Business, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said that the agency was applying software patches due to a vulnerability announced last month, which was discovered with heavy AI assistance.

There’s widespread belief, including from Clayton and the Trump administration, that the outages are too strange to lack some common cause.

Sen. Mark Warner, a leading congressional voice on cybersecurity, was quick to tie the issues together as such: “AI is making it possible to identify vulnerabilities across enormous numbers of systems at unprecedented speed, creating enormous pressure on companies and government agencies to patch those vulnerabilities immediately, often all at once, putting tremendous strain on systems that weren’t built to handle that pace of change.”

The flaw the NSA was trying to remedy was part of a wave of vulnerabilities that had cybersecurity professionals working overtime last month, dubbing it “Black October.” That has continued, with a startup announcing yesterday yet another critical vulnerability affecting Java, one of the most-used programming languages.

Regardless of the causes of this week’s disruptions, there’s little sign that AI’s ability to discover vulnerabilities is slowing down. Much of the digital infrastructure underpinning 21st-century life runs on code from years ago, and now AI is dredging up decades of vulnerabilities in months.