Democrats Are Already Hiring Lawyers to Investigate DHS

Faster than Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin could say “blue–nami,” two new job openings went up on the Senate Employment Office website on Wednesday.

With full control of Congress come January, Democrats have pledged to aggressively investigate Donald Trump’s administration, including DHS, and rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And Sen. Maggie Hassan, the New Hampshire Democrat who will chair the the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is seemingly already looking to fill several roles focused on investigating corruption and wrongdoing in the department.

The job listings offer a window into the committee’s priorities: The anti-corruption counsel will have a “strong command” of federal conflict-of-interest law, financial and lobbying disclosures, and foreign influence rules. Another posting seeks applications for both investigators and oversight counsel to lead investigations. Candidates should have experience with “complex investigations, whether as congressional staff, attorneys, journalists, law enforcement officers, data analysts, or in comparable roles.”

As results rolled in on election night, Sen. Hassan took to X to taunt former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who claimed Republicans had been “too successful the first year of the Trump administration.”

“Want to say that under oath?” Hassan fired back, tagging Corey Lewandowski, Noem’s top aide as DHS secretary and a close ally of Donald Trump. Lewandowski is currently under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice over allegations he used his role for personal financial gain.

Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity panel, also hinted at upcoming investigations on Tuesday night, including of former acting ICE director Tom Homan and disgraced former Customs and Border Protection commander Gregory Bovino:

Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up?



Clear your schedule. — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) November 4, 2026

On Wednesday, the House Homeland Security Committee sent Mullin a letter demanding that DHS comply with document preservation requirements in advance of investigations.

“If you broke the law to enrich yourself or your cronies at DHS at taxpayers’ expense,” the committee posted on X, “we will find you and hold you accountable. That is a promise.”