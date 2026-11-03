25 minutes ago

Democrats Take the House

A historic blue wave gives the party far more power to investigate Trump—and derail his legislative agenda.

Mother Jones illustration; Tom Brenner/Getty; Michael M. Santiago/Getty

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Seven hundred and twenty-eight days ago, Americans handed Donald Trump’s Republican Party complete control of the US government. Two years later, voters declared they’d had enough. On Tuesday, Democrats decisively won control of the House of Representatives, putting an end to the president’s ability to govern the country with essentially zero resistance or oversight from the legislative branch.

Democrats won key races across the country, prevailing in districts from Florida to North Carolina to Kentucky.

Trump’s second term has been among the most destructive and most corrupt periods in modern American political history, thanks in large part to congressional Republicans’ near total disinterest in pushing back on his unprecedented abuses of power. On issues ranging from militarized immigration enforcement to ruinous tariffs, the House GOP has enabled one Trumpian calamity after another.

Tuesday’s result won’t put an end to the president’s ability to wreak havoc across the globe, but it will enable Democrats to push back far more effectively against the administration. They will now have far more authority to hold hearings, compel testimony, and subpoena documents, as well as to derail Trump’s legislative agenda, control federal spending, extract policy concessions, and—critically—exercise oversight and launch investigations of the administration’s misdeeds.

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Great reporting takes time. Funding it takes less than 60 seconds.

This is the season for packed schedules and long to-do lists. For us too: Mother Jones reporters are busy digging deep into the next powerful investigations that we'll be publishing here soon. So we'll make this quick: We can't do this work without your support.

We're a nonprofit newsroom, which means articles like the one you just read are funded by readers, never by a corporate owner. And if you've read this far down the page, that means the story mattered to you. Help fund more of this essential work by making a donation of any amount today. It'll only take a minute. Thanks in advance for powering the next story.

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