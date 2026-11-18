As Americans look for reassurance amid the cascade of digital outages that have paralyzed airports, banking systems, and national security networks around the country, an increasingly disjointed response from high-profile members of the Trump administration is adding to the chilling sense that something nefarious is afoot.

The latest comes after Vice President JD Vance, just one hour before a scheduled appearance at the New York Times‘ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, cancelled the event to attend last-minute meetings on the outages.

“Secret Service has been here all night, readying for his entrance here at DealBook,” Andrew Sorkin told the audience. The abrupt cancellation follows Vance’s insistence that he did not see any indications of a coming crisis—but that Americans should still “be prepared for anything.”

In Washington, DC, FBI Director Kash Patel failed to show up to a congressional hearing on global threats, effectively declining an invitation to calm nerves as fears that the outages may be related only mount. As for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who created his own scandal by attending a college football game after Friday’s nationwide groundstop, Mullin on Wednesday defended the trip because he “wanted to be a good uncle.”

“I took my family and my great-nieces to an LSU game that was scheduled weeks prior because I wanted to be a good uncle,” Mullin said, while claiming that cancelling the game would have only sown further “confusion.”

Experts say there is no evidence to link the outages to either a cyberattack or AI. Which, perhaps under a different administration, would inspire some confidence. Instead, we have the incoherence and occasional nihilism of a Trump White House to add to the hum of anxiety over our crumbling infrastructure.