After spending the last several years licking Donald Trump’s boots with full-throated zeal, Elon Musk is apparently banking on a collective amnesia so stupifying that the public will believe him when he claims that he is “not MAGA.”

“I mean, I’m not MAGA,” Musk told the New York Times at Wednesday’s DealBook summit. In fact, he added, he wasn’t quite sure anymore what it means to even identify as MAGA.

“If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are positives and negatives in both parties.”

To be sure, Musk has previously seesawed on Donald Trump. But the latest remarks are more than another abrupt heel turn for the world’s richest man, who spent a combined near $800 million backing Trump and Republican candidates in the 2024 and 2026 elections. They crystallize the arrogance of a tech titan who, amid a very real post-election vibe shift, believes the public is too stupid to remember the feral enthusiasm with which they ushered in Trump 2.0. Consider the question Musk posed to the Times‘ Andrew Sorkin: “You’ve known me for a long time. Can you think of some extreme view that I have?” The question is almost insulting, as if no one has seen the xenophobic, white nationalist, conspiracy-addled social media posts that regularly flow from his X account, like a broken spigot of extremism. The literal chainsaw waving or Musk’s lead role in destroying huge swaths of the federal government? Folks remember that too.

The one admission from Wednesday’s remarks that could garner some respect, if you’re in an especially generous mood, would be Musk’s confession that he feels “pretty foolish” about having spent so much money only for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms. But goodwill vanishes when you see all of this for what it is: a self-interested rebrand ahead of likely congressional hearings and the very regulatory scrutiny he helped kill come 2027.