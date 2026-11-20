Hundreds of workers at Google are pushing senior leadership to retract a policy that would block schools who turn off its Gemini AI tools from access to the company’s search engine starting next year.

Google made the surprise announcement two weeks ago, on Election Day, with executives saying they wanted to address teachers and parents’ concerns around AI in the classroom. Since then, communities across the country have protested Google’s tight hold on tech in many schools.

As I wrote last week after attending a rally in New York City:

Attendees of all ages held signs reading, “NO AI IN MY SCHOOL!”, “A.I. Gets an F,” “Stop stealing our imaginations,” and “SCHOOL Librarians = THE BEST Search Engines.” Some students handed out fliers to passersby while younger children ran around and drew pictures off to the side.

Many cars driving by honked their horns in support, and a few construction workers on the other side of the one-way street cheered the protesters on.

That day, protests took place in six other cities—Los Angeles; Chicago; Boston; Portland, Oregon; Boulder, Colorado; and Durham, North Carolina—all organized by a nationwide alliance of parent and community advocacy organizations.

School districts across the country use the company’s software and Chromebooks, which were more affordable than Windows and Apple computers when many were quickly assembling remote learning programs during the early years of the Covid pandemic. The Chromebooks have built-in AI classroom tools, and Google Search embeds AI Overview and AI Mode powered by Gemini.

Responding to the backlash, three of the largest school districts in the US—New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago—are now discussing alternative search engines.

“Any opportunity to drive positive change with AI in education will rely on educators having the freedom to choose how to implement it in their curriculum,” employees wrote in a petition brought by the Alphabet Workers Union, which represents more than 1,000 workers at Google’s parent company. “Cutting off access to Search for schools that don’t wish to use AI will not help persuade our users, and will more likely result in them shutting out Google products altogether.”

“It is our job as Googlers to respect the user, and listen to them when they have concerns about our products,” they continued, addressing Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Google vice president and general manager of education Chris Phillips, and Elizabeth Reid, its vice president and head of search.

A software engineer in Google’s education department told me on Thursday that most workers did not know about the Google Search decision before it was publicly announced. Corporate leadership has now acknowledged the letter but has not responded to any of its specific demands.

AI classroom tools should be “built responsibly and prioritize the best interests of the students, not the company’s bottom line,” the Google engineer said.

Another engineer and union member in New York, who also signed the petition, said to Mother Jones that the executive team “seems convinced that resistance to AI adoption is because people don’t see the vision.”

That goes beyond teachers, parents, and students: the Google staffer said their colleagues are also concerned about how the company is implementing their work on AI tools.

“If the tech is really as useful and desirable as they think it is, why don’t they trust us to choose to use it on our own terms?” the engineer asked.

Google has been contacted for comment.





