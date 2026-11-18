The biggest video game of the decade drops tonight. Grand Theft Auto VI has already made an estimated $1.5 billion in pre-orders and earned glowing reviews, but those who worked tirelessly on it may also make history with a bid for union recognition and to negotiate with their employer over working conditions.

The employer is Rockstar Games, one of the largest video game studios in the world, based in New York City and with twelve other offices across the globe. GTA VI is the latest in a series that launched in 1997 and has since sold roughly 480 million copies.

“Winning union recognition would be a huge step forward in securing a meaningful say over our conditions at Rockstar,” Nestor Uriarte, an animation programmer at Rockstar, wrote in the Guardian on Wednesday. “What happens here could open the door for other workers across the UK to imagine an alternative future for the industry—one in which workers’ voices are taken into account more.

Rockstar workers have long alleged that their employer promotes a “crunch culture” of overtime work in the lead-up to game launches, as well as dismissing gender-based pay inequity and weaponizing bonus payments against employees. Workers told the video game industry outlet Game Developer in July that a significant part of their pay comes from bonuses that shift unpredictably, often without clear explanation.

“The reasoning given for this is often nebulous, inconsistent between departments, even inconsistent between team members within the same department, and sometimes hinges on completely subjective or retroactive criticisms,” one worker told the publication.

Winning union recognition would legally compel the studio to negotiate a contract with workers.

The video game industry has a history of laying off workers, including after the intense rush to release a game subsides and work shifts to updates and maintenance. An estimated 12,000 layoffs have occurred just this year as studios continue to cut budgets following mass investment and mergers in response to revenue growth in the early years of the Covid pandemic.

The workers’ union vote aligns with the game’s release, starting last week and ending on November 26. The union could be over 1,600 workers strong, with nearly all its UK staff under senior management, and it is the largest recognized union in the UK games industry, with support from the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB). Rockstar reportedly has over 4,700 employees.

The organizing effort in the UK coincides with an ongoing employment tribunal over alleged union-busting at Rockstar last year, in which over 30 workers in the UK and Canada were fired. Workers also allege that Rockstar blacklisted them, gathered information about those involved in union activity, and intentionally targeted leaders. Rockstar claims the firings were due to misconduct involving the leak of confidential information on a Discord server. Hearings are scheduled to conclude today. While the outcome of the tribunal remains unclear, the studio lost its bid in June to strike blacklisting claims from the case.

The ability to negotiate on AI is another key opportunity for the Rockstar workers. “Across the sector, the skills that workers spend years developing risk being devalued as their creative work is replaced by AI,” Uriarte wrote in the same Wednesday op-ed. “With recognition we’d have a seat at the table to manage this industry-wide transition.”

Rockstar employees are not the only ones pushing for more power to determine their own working conditions. As I reported in September, about 1,900 workers at Microsoft’s major gaming studio, Blizzard Entertainment, won a milestone contract that adds protections around job security, remote work, wages, and the right to continuously bargain over AI in the workplace.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI can be a celebration not just for gamers—but for workers too.