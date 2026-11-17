Gregory Bovino, the former Border Patrol “commander-at-large” responsible for carrying out aggressive mass deportation operations and overseeing the federal agents who killed two US citizens in Minneapolis earlier this year, draws a pretty measly crowd these days.

But as far as Bovino—whose name faded from headlines after he was removed from his role in January—appears concerned, any attention is good attention.

Bovino spoke Monday night at an event organized by Rutgers Republicans, a campus political club at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Protesters briefly forced him offstage, and Bovino laughed at them before returning to double down on the immigration crackdown he oversaw in Minneapolis, call the federal agents who carried it out the “real victims,” and pine for his old job back.

BREAKING: CHAOS at Rutgers University during Greg Bovino speed in Brunswick NJ as protesters shout and confront him en mass, with Gabriella Sotto also in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/Wwq88m352n — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 16, 2026

Why was Bovino at Rutgers in the first place? After being ousted from his Border Patrol position, and then, as he tells it, “forced to retire” in March while under internal investigation, Bovino seems to miss the spotlight he had when leading immigration raids, with film crews following him from city to city, Department of Homeland Security cutting social media videos that prominently featured him, and photo ops in his favorite 1940s looks.

So he took the Rutgers Republicans up on a $730 offer to speak, paid from the club’s university–allocated funding, NJ.com reported, and addressed a group of roughly 50 people, about a dozen of whom were there to disrupt the speech. Outside the Douglass Student Center, where Bovino spoke, hundreds more protested. A petition asking Rutgers to cancel the event had collected more than 1,600 signatures beforehand.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she was “deeply disappointed” in the club’s decision to bring Bovino to the state’s flagship university.

“I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities,” she wrote on X.

Bovino, predictably, stuck to his signature anti-immigrant rhetoric.

“Show of hands, can we remove 100 million illegal aliens by 2028? Do you think we can?” Bovino said, according to the Guardian. (There are not 100 million undocumented immigrants in the United States. That would be a third of the country’s population.)

A Rutgers spokesperson contended that hosting and funding a student-organized event doesn’t amount to a university endorsement of the speaker or their views.

“Recognized student organizations may invite speakers to campus, including those whose views are controversial or generate strong disagreement,” Megan Schumann, the director of public relations and content, wrote in an email.

In the spring, the university wasn’t so keen on a speaker who would upset some students. Rutgers’ School of Engineering quickly disinvited Rami Elghandour, a biotech CEO and alum, as its convocation speaker after graduates-to-be complained about the speaker’s social media posts criticizing Israel. The decision sparked a free-speech dust-up on campus, and faculty voted to censure the college’s dean.

Schumann said the school made that call because convocation is a celebratory tradition meant to be enjoyed by all students, while “students can choose to attend student-sponsored speaker events, or refrain from participation, based on their personal interests.”

Bovino told reporters after the event that he would go back to his old job immediately if invited. Until then, he’ll have to settle for a $730 check and a crowd of 50.