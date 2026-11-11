17 minutes ago

The Job Qualifications for Hegseth’s Military? Straight. White. Male.

Black Veterans Project co-founder Kyle Bibby talks about how the defense secretary has deepened racial disparities within the US military.

A photograph of a middle-aged Caucasian man in a blue suit flanked to his left and his right by various high-ranking members of the United States Armed Forces, wearing uniforms and hats in green and blue. The man, Pete Hegseth, looks over his left shoulder with a scowl as he walks.

“You will inevitably be reminded that you—although you’re a lieutenant or a captain—you are Black," says Kyle Bibby, Black Veterans Project co-founder, about his experience with racism in the US military.Andrew Harnik/Getty

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

On Tuesday, House Republicans blocked a remarkable effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth led by a lone GOP legislator and supported by Democrats. The eight articles alleged that Hegseth violated the Constitution by waging war against Iran without congressional authorization, unlawfully capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and launching strikes on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, among other charges. But the impeachment efforts failed.

In his time as defense secretary, Hegseth has not only helped push the US into a deeply unpopular war with Iran, but he’s also started wars within the military itself. Under his leadership, the US military has ousted female and Black officers, blocked promotions for Black service members, reassigned the first woman to lead the Naval Academy, and targeted transgender service members and just about anyone who doesn’t fit his narrow definition of what constitutes a proper “warrior.”

“Black service members and Black veterans understand that we are either not welcome or we will exist within a permanent hierarchy in which white men are at the top,” says Kyle Bibby, a former Marine infantry captain and co-founder of the non-profit Black Veterans Project. “Particularly straight white men.”

On a special episode of More To The Story for this year’s Veterans Day, host Al Letson talks with Bibby about what life is really like for Black troops in the US military, how Hegseth has widened racial inequities under his leadership, and whether the armed services can ever become a true meritocracy.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

Great reporting takes time. Funding it takes less than 60 seconds.

This is the season for packed schedules and long to-do lists. For us too: Mother Jones reporters are busy digging deep into the next powerful investigations that we'll be publishing here soon. So we'll make this quick: We can't do this work without your support.

We're a nonprofit newsroom, which means articles like the one you just read are funded by readers, never by a corporate owner. And if you've read this far down the page, that means the story mattered to you. Help fund more of this essential work by making a donation of any amount today. It'll only take a minute. Thanks in advance for powering the next story.

Great reporting takes time. Funding it takes less than 60 seconds.

This is the season for packed schedules and long to-do lists. For us too: Mother Jones reporters are busy digging deep into the next powerful investigations that we'll be publishing here soon. So we'll make this quick: We can't do this work without your support.

We're a nonprofit newsroom, which means articles like the one you just read are funded by readers, never by a corporate owner. And if you've read this far down the page, that means the story mattered to you. Help fund more of this essential work by making a donation of any amount today. It'll only take a minute. Thanks in advance for powering the next story.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

INDEPENDENT. BECAUSE OF YOU.

Mother Jones has no billionaires calling the shots—just readers like you making fearless reporting possible

Donate