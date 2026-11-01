2 hours ago

Here Are Some Things Haley Stevens Said About Mike Rogers Before Endorsing Him

Not too long ago, “MAGA Mike” was “repulsive.” Now, he’s got Haley Stevens’ vote.

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, right, and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., attend a service at Perfecting Church, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Detroit.

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, right, and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., attend a service at Perfecting Church, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Detroit.Jose Juarez/AP

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Haley Stevens, the onetime Senatorial candidate who outspent Abdul El-Sayed 12 to 1 and still somehow lost the Michigan Democratic primary, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers this afternoon—two days out from the election.

Stevens’ staff resigned en masse, and the Michigan Democratic Party quickly put out statements condemning her “eleventh-hour distractions.” But whoever’s left on her team did not scrub her X archive as quickly as she’s flipped endorsements.

So, here’s a list of things Haley Stevens said about Mike Rogers before endorsing him.

“Millionaire Mike Rogers” is “the worst kind of politician.” (April, 2026.)

Mike Rogers “will be another rubber stamp” for Donald Trump’s agenda. (August, 2026.) “Rubber stamp” is also a phrase she used regarding Rogers at least 13 other times across her archived posts.

His “record on LGBTQ rights is repulsive.” (June, 2026.) Another post: “Heck, he’s filled his campaign with bigots.

“MAGA Mike” is “disgraceful.” (April, 2026.) The linked article notes that Mike Rogers hired students who praised Hitler for his outreach team. “Amidst rising antisemitism across the country,” Stevens was reasonably concerned.

He “can’t hide his terrible record on abortion rights.” (June, 2026.) As a congressman, Rogers supported a national abortion ban.

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While our work is free to read, watch, and listen to online, it’s incredibly costly to make. Court documents, travel, research: It all adds up. Because we’re a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on reader support to fund our investigations. Will you stand with us in these extraordinary times, as headlines clamour for our attention and disinformation is rampant? We can’t get the truth out without you.

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