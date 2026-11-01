Here Are Some Things Haley Stevens Said About Mike Rogers Before Endorsing Him

Haley Stevens, the onetime Senatorial candidate who outspent Abdul El-Sayed 12 to 1 and still somehow lost the Michigan Democratic primary, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers this afternoon—two days out from the election.

Stevens’ staff resigned en masse, and the Michigan Democratic Party quickly put out statements condemning her “eleventh-hour distractions.” But whoever’s left on her team did not scrub her X archive as quickly as she’s flipped endorsements.

So, here’s a list of things Haley Stevens said about Mike Rogers before endorsing him.

“Millionaire Mike Rogers” is “the worst kind of politician.” (April, 2026.)

One year ago, millionaire Mike Rogers launched his (second) Senate campaign.



& guess what? He's still the worst kind of politician:



❌ Getting rich off his position of power

❌ Helped kick off the opioid crisis

❌ Letting Big Pharma rip off Michiganders

❌ Even more tax cuts… — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) April 14, 2026

Mike Rogers “will be another rubber stamp” for Donald Trump’s agenda. (August, 2026.) “Rubber stamp” is also a phrase she used regarding Rogers at least 13 other times across her archived posts.

Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda. We can’t afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November. #MISEN — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) August 1, 2026

His “record on LGBTQ rights is repulsive.” (June, 2026.) Another post: “Heck, he’s filled his campaign with bigots.“

Mike Rogers’ record on LGBTQ+ rights is repulsive. He has no business representing Michiganders. pic.twitter.com/U2W8FrPyy8 — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) June 5, 2026

“MAGA Mike” is “disgraceful.” (April, 2026.) The linked article notes that Mike Rogers hired students who praised Hitler for his outreach team. “Amidst rising antisemitism across the country,” Stevens was reasonably concerned.

Yet again, Mike Rogers shows us exactly who he is by who he chooses to represent his campaign. This is disgraceful, especially amidst rising antisemitism across the country.



MAGA Mike is wrong for Michigan.https://t.co/7b2pK6TyXC — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) April 1, 2026

He “can’t hide his terrible record on abortion rights.” (June, 2026.) As a congressman, Rogers supported a national abortion ban.