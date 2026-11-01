Here Are Some Things Haley Stevens Said About Mike Rogers Before Endorsing Him

Haley Stevens, the onetime Senatorial candidate who outspent Abdul El-Sayed 12 to 1 and still somehow lost the Michigan Democratic primary, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers this afternoon—two days out from the election.
Stevens’ staff resigned en masse, and the Michigan Democratic Party quickly put out statements condemning her “eleventh-hour distractions.” But whoever’s left on her team did not scrub her X archive as quickly as she’s flipped endorsements.
So, here’s a list of things Haley Stevens said about Mike Rogers before endorsing him.
“Millionaire Mike Rogers” is “the worst kind of politician.” (April, 2026.)
Mike Rogers “will be another rubber stamp” for Donald Trump’s agenda. (August, 2026.) “Rubber stamp” is also a phrase she used regarding Rogers at least 13 other times across her archived posts.
His “record on LGBTQ rights is repulsive.” (June, 2026.) Another post: “Heck, he’s filled his campaign with bigots.“
“MAGA Mike” is “disgraceful.” (April, 2026.) The linked article notes that Mike Rogers hired students who praised Hitler for his outreach team. “Amidst rising antisemitism across the country,” Stevens was reasonably concerned.
He “can’t hide his terrible record on abortion rights.” (June, 2026.) As a congressman, Rogers supported a national abortion ban.