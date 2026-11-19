Grand Theft Auto VI is the biggest game launch in years, and politically conservative state leaders are desperate to get in on it.

It makes sense for these out-of-touch guys—the game has already generated over $1.8 billion in revenue since its midnight release on Thursday. For context, that is more than the total worldwide box office gross of this year’s summer blockbuster The Odyssey. But given who these politicians are, their execution ranges from pathetic to bizarre.

US President Donald Trump

Appropriates the GTA VI logo to say “the golden age” with the number 47 instead of 6. The rest of the video has little else to do with the video game—there are typical clips of people cheering for Trump along with shots of the US military to the tune of the Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing.”

WELCOME TO MAGA CITY XLVII 🇺🇸🌴 pic.twitter.com/BPGT4qIiAQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026

Same routine but claiming that the Trump administration “saved” America before the game dropped.

We really saved America before GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/W0ZRsLsVCj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2026

Argentina President Javier Milei

Taking inspiration from the animation of older, classic games, Milei claims his left-leaning political opponents just don’t get GTA the way he does. The video shows Milei standing up in a convertible with a chainsaw as his sister and general secretary, Karina Milei, zooms past burning tires. Argentina’s president chops road signs that say public spending, taxes, and regulations; solves a corruption case; captures criminals; and fires a rocket launcher at the country’s central bank.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the game’s signature font, he runs through his accomplishments since GTA V came out in 2013. They include an “economic level up,” a drop in extreme poverty, a completed nationwide sanitation initiative, a solar power boom, a push for electric transportation, and a new status as a defense exporter.

Absent from the video are a wide range of controversial policies such as vilifying Muslims in India and widely suppressing political dissent.

India is playing a whole new game! pic.twitter.com/CMkMbK6vII — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing party Brothers of Italy

Mocks political opponent and trade unionist Maurizio Landini, who is calling for a nationwide general strike on Friday to protest Meloni’s policies. “One thing is certain: to create chaos, the secretary of the CGIL doesn’t need GTA.”

Other right-wing politicians in the country made similar jokes, claiming that workers were only going on strike to stay home and play the new game.