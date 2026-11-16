Jensen Huang’s followers are attempting to rally support for the ex-Nvidia boss’ return after he resigned last week over multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, a woman whom US intelligence identified as a possible spy for the Chinese government.

The online campaign “Bring Jensen Back” has nearly 180,000 signatures as of Monday morning, telling members of Nvidia’s board to reinstate the former CEO while “an independent investigation establishes the facts” and until they can “provide compelling evidence that his removal is in Nvidia’s best interests.”

“Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice,” the letter adds. “Thank you, Jensen. We stand with you.”

A New York-based law firm hired by Nvidia’s board has reportedly already begun an investigation into whether Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence or compromised company or national security secrets. The FBI has been investigating the tech billionaire’s affair with Alice Huang for at least a year. The US government is also scrutinizing Nvidia and its former CEO to determine how much they knew about companies that bought their chips, rented out remote access, or smuggled them to others banned by the US government.

The “Bring Jensen Back” campaign lists SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen as signatories, along with current and former Nvidia employees—whom the campaign calls “Nvidians” —shareholders, and supporters. President Trump, who has repeatedly defended his friend following reports of the personal scandals, told reporters Monday that he “would not mind” if Jensen Huang were reinstated as CEO, saying he thinks Huang had “learned a big lesson.”

Over 20% of NVIDIANs have signed the letter! 💚 But we need more voices!



NVIDIANs, please take a moment to read and sign the letter, and help spread the word!#standwithJensen #bringjensenback https://t.co/yQcJEkUtXO pic.twitter.com/kUFyk3hIJN — Stand With Jensen (@TheJensenLetter) November 16, 2026

According to the Financial Times, Huang is discussing a potential return with allies. One supporter said they were assembling a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his comeback and would try to win support from the Trump administration.

While those pushing to reinstate Huang likely have a range of motivations, the company’s future does not seem to be a top priority. As Nvidia’s stock continues to plummet, the support seems to stem from the idea that we owe appreciation specifically to the former CEO.

“For thirty-three years, Jensen poured his heart and soul into building NVIDIA. He bet it on ideas that most of the industry dismissed,” the online campaign states in its letter. “This company is the work of his life. That deserves more than gratitude after the fact. It deserves fairness now.”

According to Fortune, Nvidia’s interim CEO, billionaire Colette Kress, has been at the company for over ten years and played a key role in managing Nvidia’s shift in focus from chipmaking for video game hardware to powering the AI industry as CFO.

But Kress’ qualifications were never really the point. The campaign isn’t asking whether Nvidia needs Huang. It’s insisting that Huang deserves Nvidia, technology that is, as my colleague Inae Oh wrote last week, “primarily led by men, designed by men, and is far more likely to be used by men.” In Silicon Valley, a federal counterintelligence investigation is apparently just a bump on the road back to the corner office.