2 hours ago

Investigate Trump? The White House Says That Might Be a Crime.

Democrats haven’t even been sworn in yet.

Rep. Robert Garcia is wearing a dark suit and talking to reporters in a building. We see a few reporters holding out microphones or phones toward Garcia to record his remarks.

House Oversight committee member (and now incoming chair) Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) speaks before former Attorney General Pam Bondi sits at a deposition about the Jeffrey Epstein files.Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Zuma

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The White House on Wednesday threatened Democrats with criminal investigations for talking about investigating Trump.

Will Scharf, the White House counsel, wrote to remind incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) about what he called the Constitution’s “foundational limits.”

“These principles require Congress to identify a legitimate legislative purpose underlying its investigative acts,” he wrote. “Failure to do so in this context represents a clear abuse of power.”

Scharf added that Democrats were trying to “interfere with the lawful functioning of government” and cited, among other statements, social media posts from various lawmakers:

We’re going to be passing out subpoenas like candy.

Rep. Emily Randall (@repemilyrandall.bsky.social) 2026-11-04T05:09:06.575Z

Scharf also pointed to Rep. Garcia’s remarks over the weekend, where he said on MS NOW that the House Oversight Committee will reach out to state attorneys general about getting information to take administration officials through the court system.

The letter echoes Trump, who claimed on social media that Democrats were engaging in “extortion at the highest level” and should be held accountable.

In a statement responding to Scharf, Rep. Garcia wrote in part: “Let’s be clear: Congress’ authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House.”

The earliest Democrats could even start any potential probes is January, when Congress officially welcomes its new Democratic majority.

“The American people voted overwhelmingly for us to pass laws to root out corruption and abuse,” Garcia continued. “The Trump Administration continues to weaponize the government with threats of unconstitutional attacks on Congress.”

As Politico reported on Wednesday, courts have long given Congress broad power to investigate and have rejected arguments that lawmakers’ probes are merely politically motivated.

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This is the season for packed schedules and long to-do lists. For us too: Mother Jones reporters are busy digging deep into the next powerful investigations that we'll be publishing here soon. So we'll make this quick: We can't do this work without your support.

We're a nonprofit newsroom, which means articles like the one you just read are funded by readers, never by a corporate owner. And if you've read this far down the page, that means the story mattered to you. Help fund more of this essential work by making a donation of any amount today. It'll only take a minute. Thanks in advance for powering the next story.

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