Investigate Trump? The White House Says That Might Be a Crime.

The White House on Wednesday threatened Democrats with criminal investigations for talking about investigating Trump.

Will Scharf, the White House counsel, wrote to remind incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) about what he called the Constitution’s “foundational limits.”

“These principles require Congress to identify a legitimate legislative purpose underlying its investigative acts,” he wrote. “Failure to do so in this context represents a clear abuse of power.”

Scharf added that Democrats were trying to “interfere with the lawful functioning of government” and cited, among other statements, social media posts from various lawmakers:

We’re going to be passing out subpoenas like candy. — Rep. Emily Randall (@repemilyrandall.bsky.social) 2026-11-04T05:09:06.575Z

We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads. — Congresswoman Analilia Mejia (@RepAnalilia) November 4, 2026

They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing. https://t.co/ZtoXHeeAQK — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) November 4, 2026

Scharf also pointed to Rep. Garcia’s remarks over the weekend, where he said on MS NOW that the House Oversight Committee will reach out to state attorneys general about getting information to take administration officials through the court system.

The letter echoes Trump, who claimed on social media that Democrats were engaging in “extortion at the highest level” and should be held accountable.

In a statement responding to Scharf, Rep. Garcia wrote in part: “Let’s be clear: Congress’ authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House.”

The earliest Democrats could even start any potential probes is January, when Congress officially welcomes its new Democratic majority.

“The American people voted overwhelmingly for us to pass laws to root out corruption and abuse,” Garcia continued. “The Trump Administration continues to weaponize the government with threats of unconstitutional attacks on Congress.”

As Politico reported on Wednesday, courts have long given Congress broad power to investigate and have rejected arguments that lawmakers’ probes are merely politically motivated.