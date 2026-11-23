President Donald Trump shut down the Army’s plan to override a court order and intentionally detonate five tons of toxic, lead-containing explosive material in Iowa on Monday afternoon, despite the Army’s announcement on Sunday that it would disregard a court-ordered pause on the controversial planned detonation under emergency provisions that it claims supersede the court’s authority.

The detonation, scheduled for Wednesday with minimal warning, would have sent “a plume of lead-contaminated dust across a hundred-mile swath of the Midwest,” as my colleagues Sophie Hurwitz and Rachel Santarsiero wrote on Thursday:

Though the Army reportedly knew of the potential hazard for years, residents of the 400-person community of Middletown, who will be expected to evacuate, were given just a month’s notice of the plan to ignite 68 barrels of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. But the dust plume’s potential 100-mile path extends far beyond Middletown, and the other communities in its path —as well as Iowa’s governor—only became aware of the plan on Monday, after the Army made a public announcement, according to the Washington Sun.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he had ordered the military to hold off on detonating until the federal appeals court and Iowa’s Democratic governor-elect Rob Sand give the okay to do so, in what appeared to be a move to put Sand on the hook for either outcome:

“If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation,” the president wrote in his post.

Trump on Iowa controlled explosion: — Shipwreck (@shipwreck75.bsky.social) 2026-11-23T18:11:57.080Z

The Army had announced on social media Sunday night that it would move ahead with the detonation despite the court ruling because “the health and safety of all Americans has and always will be our first priority.”

That claim is thrown into question by the slow timeline of Army inaction on the explosive stockpile, which has been stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant for so long—more than 20 years, according to Army representatives—that it has become unstable and dangerous to move. As of early Monday afternoon, the Army has not specified what time Wednesday the detonation would take place or a full accounting of which areas could be affected by the cloud of lead particles released into the air.

The Army warned residents in Middletown, where the ammunition plant is located, about the planned detonation just a month ago, and other nearby communities reportedly only learned of it five days before the initial planned detonation date of November 20, following a public advisory by the Army.

Following public backlash and a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, the Army on Thursday postponed its plans to Monday, November 23. The next day, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused the EPA permit.

“To protect its personnel and the surrounding communities, the Army needs to take swift action,” the DOJ wrote on Saturday night in response to the federal appeals court ruling. “Protection of human health and the environment demand action now, not delay.”

The DOJ also wrote that there is “an immediate risk” that the lead azide will explode in the next several days, when temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees.