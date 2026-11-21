A Missouri judge on Friday granted final approval to Bayer’s $7.25 billion settlement of class action lawsuits that claimed its weedkiller, Roundup, causes cancer. The settlement, which is subject to appeal, was “designed to resolve current and future” claims, Bayer representatives wrote in a press release, and close the courthouse doors to anyone else seeking restitution over the herbicide from the $50 billion company. “Monsanto pursued the class settlement to significantly contain the litigation, and the settlement agreement does not contain any admission of liability or wrongdoing,” they wrote.

The $7.25 billion settlement may shake out to relatively small amounts of money per individual plaintiff—somewhere between $10,000 and $100,000 per person. Nonetheless, Christopher A. Seeger, a court-appointed lawyer for cancer patients in the case, claimed victory. “Today’s final approval order delivers guaranteed compensation to Roundup cancer victims who have waited more than a decade for justice,” he said.

When Bayer bought weedkiller manufacturer Monsanto in 2018, the German company inherited approximately 65,000 lawsuits filed against Monsanto over the past decade. Most of those suits alleged that the company’s weedkiller—which contains the controversial chemical glyphosate—caused people to develop cancers like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Vast numbers of people say they were harmed by the company, and members of the Make America Healthy Again movement have pressured the federal government to crack down on glyphosate. Still, Bayer has slowly but surely won a string of court cases. Much of the litigation was settled through a $10 billion settlement in 2020; five months ago, the Supreme Court ruled in a landmark case that the company could not be held liable for causing a man to develop cancer. That ruling, notably, was based on a 2013 study that was “ghost written” by Monsanto itself, and deemed compromised by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The company has put significant resources into shaping public opinion of glyphosate: In December of 2025, another influential journal article from 2000 that found glyphosate to be safe was retracted after its editor announced the authors had not disclosed Monsanto’s role in writing the paper. A recent Mother Jones investigation about glyphosate spraying in national forests found other examples of Monsanto’s hand in secretly orchestrating research papers.

Nonetheless, Friday’s settlement means suing the company will be more difficult in the future. “The Court’s final approval is a decisive milestone in the company’s strategy to mitigate the risks of both pending and future Roundup litigation,” Bayer CEO Bill Anderson said in a statement.